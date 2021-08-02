Bowlers hold their nerve to guide side to derby win

HURLEY went down to a 15-run home defeat against CRAZIES HILL AND COCKPOLE GREEN at Shepherds Lane.

With the forecast threatening thunderstorms later in the afternoon, the captains agreed on a 35-over match.

Mo Basharat won the toss and inserted the visitors, who got off to a disastrous start, collapsing to 16-4 inside four overs.

Maz Nabi did most of the early damage with three wickets in his second over to dismiss Simpson (0), Tett (five) and Lerche-Thompson (five).

The next over saw Hamzah Zaman get in on the act, having Barnes Yallowley (five) caught by Joseph Brittain.

Charlie and Sam Montgomery staged a recovery with a partnership of 42 for the fifth wicket before Montgomery was bowled by Brittain. Charles Montgomery (46) and Olly Tett (41) helped the visitors get to 134-6 after 23 overs but a triple wicket maiden for Nigel Haines put the brakes on once again.

Liam Cole wrapped up the innings in the next over without further addition to the score.

The Crazies Hill opening attack of Montgomery and Tett proved difficult for the Hurley batsmen to deal with. Only 15 runs were added for the first wicket before Mike Cole (nine) edged to the keeper off Montgomery.

The normally free flowing Shoaib Kayani was frustrated with only 12 runs from 43 balls, eventually falling leg-before to Sam Montgomery.

With neither Mubashir Nabi nor Mo Basharat making much impression on the score board, as Margrie tore through the middle order, Hurley were reduced to 51-4 after 19 overs.

Liam Cole (four) helped Simoes get the score up to 78-5 after 27 overs but with only eight overs left and 57 needed, the task was beginning to look beyond the capabilities of the Hurley batting line up.

Simoes (50) and Brittain (18 not out) looked to increase the run rate but were unable to get their side into a winning position.

Simoes departed in the 33rd over, caught behind off Burnage and although Brittain and Zaman (four not out) did their best, the bowlers held their nerve to see the visitors home.

A depleted HAMBLEDEN side lost out at home to touring side RICHARD DENNER XI at the Dene.

With the hosts having various players missing, captain Nick Arnold managed to field 10 men and after winning the toss elected to bat.

Openers Phil Rosier and Dan Reading had barely warmed up when Reading was bowled on three by Callum Goodridge. Martin Calder joined Rosier and was caught by Goodridge off his own bowling eight balls later on five.

Sam Francis and Rosier lasted seven overs in a 32 run partnership only for Francis to be bowled by Luke Wyatt.

Richard Denner XI’s bowlers kept the score down with Matt Wyatt, Gary Rowles, Steve Goodridge and Steven Denner all bowling tightly.

By the 22nd over Rosier and Chris Sanders had added a further 34 runs taking the score to 83-3. At this point Michael Lowe, bowling his third over, had Sanders caught by Matt Wyatt on 15, Ary Paul bowled for 0 with his next ball and Matt Murton also bowled for 0 with the last ball of the over.

Arnold now joined Rosier at the crease but the skipper slipped during a second run, falling on his bat and consequently retired hurt on six.

Paul Richards joined Rosier with a few overs left and the score on 142. Rosier fell to Luke Wyatt on 89 with seven balls to go.

Graham Jackson defended the final ball of the over then Richards managed one run in the final over to complete Hambleden’s innings of 155-7.

The Richard Denner XI set about reaching the target with gusto, Michael Lowe having hit 47 when D Morgan was bowled on four by Sanders.

Matt Lowe came to the crease and the pair quickly took the score towards the required total, both retiring on 68 and 46 respectively. Reading and Calder bowled three overs each without reward. Callum Goodridge hit 17 not out, but his partner Luke Wyatt was bowled by Ary Paul on one.

Richard Denner himself joined Goodridge and the two completed the win in the 24th over.

An inexperienced CHECKENDON side put in a commendable performance at SHINFIELD, dismissing the home side for 108 in 20.1 overs.

Medium pacers Viral Khamar and Sudev Sunil led the way with 4-24 and 2-25 respectively.

There were also three catches (and no byes) for wicket-keeper Jake Jackson who later held the Checkendon innings together as the visitors struggled on a lively pitch.

Skipper Sam Arrowsmith finished the job with an undefeated 33 in 26 balls, including two sixes

as victory was secured by two wickets.

PEPPARD STOKE ROW UNICORNS fell to a 113-run reverse in their friendly at HIGH WYCOMBE.

The home side flew out of the blocks on a fine batting track at London Road, ultimately ending on 257-8 from their 40 overs despite the best efforts of Jason Wakelam (2-23).

Unicorns struggled in reply and were eventually dismissed for 143, albeit with useful lower-order

contributions from Archie Malcolm, Ben Rumble and Rob Derbyshire.

Captain Mark Lambert blasted PEPAPRD STOKE ROW MAHARAJAHS to a competitive 150 in their Twenty20 against OLD STOKE ROW. Despite heavy overnight rain, the two sides agreed to play a short-format game, but while Lambert’s knock was impressive, a fine counter-attack from father-and-son duo Aled and Max Roberts, coming off the back of an impressive 33 from Lewis Beeton, led the old Stoke Row side home.

GREYS GREEN lost out by 19 runs to WEST WYCOMBE in an entertaining 35 overs-a-side game.

Manan (108) and Hersh (24) got West Wycombe off to a solid start, putting on 58 runs for the first wicket before Hersh holed out looking to accelerate.

Jones (23) came in and hit two sixes to start his innings off, but holed out for 23 much to the relief of the hosts.

Skilleter (28-3) and Ahmed (24-2) kept Greys in the game while Manan survived being dropped and made his way to an excellent 100, and helped West Wycombe to an imposing total of 207.

In reply, Ramzan only conceded nine runs in his seven overs as Greys found it tough going at the start of the innings.

Greys then accelerated, with Nick Holroyd (44) hitting eight boundaries before being adjudged lbw. James Knight (45 not out) was looking good for Greys, however he was left wanting for partners as West Wycombe managed to take regular wickets.

Hersh (18-2) got the big wickets of Butler and Skilleter to derail Greys’ chase as they reached 188.