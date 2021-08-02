Baillie and Williams guide side to victory

HARPSDEN 2nds drew their home Division 1 clash with LITTLE MARLOW on Saturday.

The visitors had much the better of the contest and if it wasn’t for some late order resistance from a young Harpsden team, would have secured a comfortable victory.

The match started poorly for Harpsden with Little Marlow skipper Hassan making 50 and the hosts going down to 10 men after an injury in the sixth over.

After Hassan departed Rashid took up the attack eventually finishing 100 not out after Little Marlow batted the full allocation of 47 overs to close on 293-5.

Of the bowlers U15 Alex Miles Kingston was the only one to restrict the scoring as Harpsden found it difficult to stem the flow of runs.

In response, Harpsden opener Medina made an aggressive 91 striking a number of lusty blows.

Late support came from Ed Birkett and Joe Cooper as Harpsden crossed the 200 mark. However, still well short of their target it was left to U15 Ted Carter to calmly see out the final over for the draw with his side on 211-8.

In Division 2 HURLEY 2nds returned to winning ways with a virtually flawless bowling and fielding performance against PHOENIX OLD BOYS.

With overcast conditions and the threat of rain later, Josh Cole had no hesitation in asking the visitors to bat first. The first couple of overs saw 10 runs accrued as Umer Kayani and Asim Khan looked to put bat to ball with intent but a maiden apiece for Joban Singh and Kelvin Baillie put the brakes on.

Both bowlers swung the ball to good effect, and it was Baillie who made the initial break through, bowling Kayani off his pads.

Not to be outdone, Singh produced a good delivery to cut in and take the left-handed Quelch’s middle stump and with his next delivery trapped Shaan Kayani lbw.

From 25-3, Phoenix wickets came quickly, with the next five falling for 12 runs. Some poor shot selection did not help the Phoenix cause — opener Khan went for an expansive drive off Joban but was caught high to his right by Mike Walton behind the stumps.

A direct hit from Akash Singh saw Ibrahim Zafar run out attempting a very risky single. Mandeep Singh who had already taken a catch to dismiss Ali, had Adil Qayyum (17) caught in the covers by Haider-Ali Baig. Youngster Phil Cox showed some resistance and did well to survive for 20 deliveries before falling to another Mandeep catch off Liam Cole.

Despite some lbw appeals by the Phoenix bowlers, Baillie (28 not out) and Clive Williams (22 not out) knocked off the required runs in nine overs without any alarm.