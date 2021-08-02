Kidmore End youngsters crowned county champions

KIDMORE END U13s have been crowned Oxfordshire champions after winning their semi-final and final at Didcot Cricket Club.

Having won their regional league Kidmore End qualified for the semi-final against WOLVERTON U13s. Setting Wolvercote 118 to win, Kidmore defended the total and won by 11 runs having limited them to 108-7 off 20 overs.

Notable Kidmore performances included 26 runs from Dhananjai Singh, 28 from Aarush Verdhan and two wickets each for bowlers Aryan Vynatheya and Joshua Finch.

In the afternoon Kidmore End faced CHALLOW AND CHILDREY U13s who had defeated Cumnor in the other semi-final. Having lost the toss, Kidmore were asked to bowl. A fine bowling and fielding display from Kidmore End limited Challow to 84 all out from 16 overs.

Highlights included four wickets for Parthiv Vijayarao and a wicket a piece for Vynatheya, Jamie Finwicke-Clennell, Finch and Archie Nassau-Lake.

Kidmore’s reply started confidently with openers Dhananjai Singh and Nandan Koti putting on 24 before the fall of the first wicket.

Challow’s disciplined bowling and fielding led them back into match with wickets then falling at regular intervals leaving Kidmore 67-6 in the 17th over despite some patient batting from Finch, Mehul Gupta and the Kidmore captain, Archie Nassau-Lake.

Wickets continued to fall leaving Kidmore needing seven runs to win from the final over with two wickets remaining. The game went to the wire with Kidmore on 83-9 with one ball remaining and all results possible. Aryan Vynatheya (two not out) and Archie Nassau-Lake (12 not out) scampered a single off the final delivery ending the game with the scores level but a win for Kidmore End by virtue of having lost one less wicket.