Mixed results for tourists

CHECKENDON’S Sussex tour began with a high-scoring victory against long time opponents ROTTINGDEAN on Wednesday of last week.

The tourists’ batting fired on all cylinders as they amassed 295 in only 38 overs with almost the whole team contributing although Matt Heslop (51 in 34 deliveries) and Sathia Jobe (50 in 36) stood out.

A young Rottingdean side replied creditably thanks to 93 from Dan Brewer after Vikas Sharma had taken three wickets in four balls to wreck the top order.

The hosts reached a total of 242 against the 10 varied bowlers of Checkendon.

The following day NEWICK proved too strong for CHECKENDON, restricting them to 176 in 40 overs despite an undefeated 33 at number eight from Heslop.

The home steam strolled to victory in 25.2 overs, losing only one wicket after openers Will Sawyer (75) and Josh Essex (52) retired.