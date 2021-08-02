Nicholson hits winning runs as Woodcote extend their lead at the top

WOODCOTE’S Premier Division win at home against relegation-threatened WELFORD PARK put them further ahead in the title race as their nearest rival, Farley Hill, lost at Woodley last Saturday.

The victory for Woodcote was more comfortable than the four-wicket margin suggests.

In damp conditions, Welford were put in to bat and struggled from the start with the accuracy of Woodcote’s experienced opening bowlers, Olly Nicholson and Ryan Van Heerden. Nicholson was in particularly fine form and finished his eight-over spell with 4-16.

Stand-in skipper Mark Pearson (3-32) also impressed while Jonny Clark finished his one over with an impressive 2-4.

The fielders played their full part also with some fine ground fielding and six catches, the best from wicket-keeper Josh Blake as Welford Park were bowled-out for 107 in 33 overs.

Woodcote’s innings started well with an 80 run partnership between Mike Higley (42) and Jez Mayo (31).

The introduction of Abeysinghe (4-30) and Francis (2-10) gave Welford Park a glimmer of hope but in the end Nicholson hit a winning four to record the Woodcote win in just under 30 overs. Upendra Deshpande starred with the ball, but PEPPARD STOKE ROW 2nds slipped to a 67-run reverse at CROWTHORNE AND CROWN WOOD 2nds in Division 1.

James Watts, captain Rob Dyer and Roy Hayden all claimed a wicket piece as Peppard reduced the hosts to 91-3, but despite Deshpande’s eight-over spell of 3-29, Dan Cartledge’s unbeaten 46 led his side to a competitive 203-7 from their 40 overs.

Peppard lost Jem McAlister and Dan Bacon early on, but brothers Daniel (43) and James Watts (26 from 25 balls) rectified matters with a 51-run stand for the third wicket, only ended when the latter fell to Dan Finucane.

His departure prompted a middle-order collapse in the face of a fine spell from the evergreen Ravi Godbole (4-17), as Peppard tumbled from 78-2 to 117-7.

Deshpande offered some fight late on with an innings of 24, but it was always going to be in vain as the visitors were bowled out for 136.

A destructive knock of 59 from just 25 balls from Mark Lambert fired PEPPARD STOKE ROW 3rds to just a second Division 2 West win of the season courtesy of a four-wicket success at home to MORTIMER WEST END 2nds.

Nick Murdoch (2-42) knocked over Colin Cumber for a duck before Harrison Macdonald (37) and Mike Cook (50) rebuilt the innings. Adam Reed added an unbeaten 35 to keep the momentum building for the away side, but veteran Mick Chard continued to roll back the years with a stunning spell of 4-20 to keep Mortimer to 185-8 in their 40 overs.

U15 Murdoch continued to showcase his all-round ability with an excellent knock of 61, but a middle-order wobble left the game in the balance until Lambert’s pyrotechnics turned the game on its head.

When both departed to leave the score 172-6, there was life left in the contest, but Murdoch’s fellow Bradfield College comrade Reuben Leedham and the experience Hugh Asquith guided their side home with 22 balls to spare. Elsewhere in the division, CHECKENDON opening bowler Vikas Sharma tore through the home batting at FALKLAND DEVELOPMENT taking 4-17.

Despite stout resistance form some later young players, Falkland were dismissed for 116. The visitors enjoyed better batting conditions, needing only 24 overs to pass the required total with three wickets down.