Peppard SR march on

A FINE bowling display from PEPPARD STOKE ROW helped them record a ninth consecutive Berkshire, Mid Bucks and Chilterns League Championship Division success with a six-wicket victory at home to WEST READING.

Frugal opening spells from Scott Harris and Alfie Clifton kept the visitors under pressure from the off, but it was the introduction of young left-arm spinner Connor Lamsdale which forced the breakthrough as he bowled Munir Khan for eight.

Matt Syddall then cleaned up Mahad Ahmed before Lamsdale accounted for captain Hassan Arif to make it 38-3.

Rizwan Sattar and Hafeez Ul-Wahab were next to go as Wests slumped to 62-5, and there was little resistance from the tail as Owen Simmons (3-13) and the returning Harris (2-9) combined to dismiss the away side for just 79.

The Peppard reply started stutteringly as they slipped to 42-3, but youngster Nathan May (23) and Jason Vaughan-Davies (19 not out) steadied the ship and led their side to victory in rapid order following the drinks break, eventually reaching the target in 24.3 overs.