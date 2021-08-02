Woods hits winning runs as side get back on track

HENLEY returned to winning ways with a seven-wicket victory against BUCKINGHAM TOWN at the Brakspear Ground last Saturday.

The win saw them move up to fourth spot in Division 1 of the Home Counties Premier League, 38 points adrift of leaders High Wycombe, who recorded a rare tie against Tring Park and had to be content with 15 rather than 25 points.

Against predictions of storms over the weekend, it seemed a

miracle that play was happening at all, let alone starting on time and would continue uninterrupted to a conclusion.

Buckingham won the toss and decided to bat in sultry, gloomy conditions.

Simon Wheeler was not long in removing opener Syed, caught at slip and the much-travelled Leigh Tomlinson was clean bowled by Tom Nugent to make it 34-2.

Surviving opener Wells and Buckingham wicket-keeper King applied themselves and took the visitors to lunch with 100 on the board after 33 overs. Henley might not have taken many wickets, but they were keeping a lid on the score.

Henley redoubled their efforts after lunch. King fluffed a sweep and top-edged obligingly to Mike Williams at deep square leg.

Harry Jordan recorded consecutive lbws to remove Wells and Deal and 132-5 became 133-6 with Rizwan out stumped.

Buckingham’s overseas and former West Indies test player Shane Shillingford and Adam Bone were determined to give their side something to bowl at and put together a 60-run partnership which ended when Bone became Jordan’s third victim of the day.

Shillingford hit an enterprising 48 that included three fours and two sixes as Buckingham ended up on 213-9.

Henley’s pursuit of 214 was assisted by the absence of Buckingham’s first-choice seamers with Matt Rowe and Williiams rattling up 28 in the first four overs. Shillingford was soon brought on from the Pavilion End but could not exert dominant control or extract much turn off the pitch. One that he did get to turn did for Rowe but after that it was all one-way traffic as Williams was joined by his skipper Mike Roberts.

After tea Henley resumed on 99-1 with the ground now bathed in sunshine. Williams, a class act in the making, richly deserved his 67 before holing out at mid-on.

Richard Morris strode to the crease, clattering Shillingford, now operating from the Remenham Hill End for two sixes before departing trying the same trick and getting caught on the boundary.

By now the job was done and just 11 runs needed. Euan Woods complimented his three wickets by administering the coup de grace with a couple of elegant boundaries, and that was it, game over and 25 points.

Roberts finished unbeaten with 79 which moved him up to eighth spot in the Division 1 batting rankings.

In the coming weeks, starting at Datchet tomorrow (Saturday), Henley take on the sides above them and have the opportunity to reel them in and overtake them in what promises to be an exciting last third to the season.