Unicorns crash out

A GUTSY bowling and fielding effort proved too little, too late for PEPAPRD STOKE ROW UNICORNS as they exited the ECB Plate in the last 16 at Warwickshire champions BEDWORTH.

The Unicorns had progressed to the national stages with victories against Reading Lions, Shinfield, Woodcote and Silchester in the Berkshire section, but mis-fired with the bat in the midlands.

They suffered an early blow when Jason Vaughan-Davies had his middle stump knocked out by Josh Thomas, and with Kyle Tappan, Scott Harris and Oli Sedgwick all falling quickly, Peppard were 41-4.

Amidst the carnage, U19 Dan Watts helped himself to 28 before he was caught and bowled by Max Page. Experienced pair Matt Syddall and Richard Ashton tried to steady the ship, but when they were followed by captain Hamish Scott in being dismissed, the visitors wer eall out for 81.

Scott bowled Ed Hulbert for a fourth-ball duck, and with fellow opening bowler Harris also going at less than four an over, Bedworth limped to 23-1 at the end of the powerplay.

Spinners Syddall and Connor Lamsdale (2-8) continued to turn the screw, and with six overs remaining, Bedworth still required 30 for victory.

At this point home captain Ryan Parnell put his foot on the accelerator to move to an unbeaten 47 from 56 balls, leading his side home with two overs to spare.