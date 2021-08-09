Henley Girls secure Lady Taverners Cup final date

HENLEY GIRLS U15s secured their place in the regional finals of the Lady Tavernrs Cup after winning their semi-final at BILLERICAY U15s last Sunday.

Henley lost the toss and were put into bat. The opening pair of Lauren Hilditch and Millie Roberts both reached their half centuries and together put on 120 runs. Henley finished their innings on 159.

In reply an early wicket by Riya Gupta put pressure on Billericay. Two more wickets soon fell, taken by Roberts then Mary Briscoe.

The home side’s skipper then put the pressure back onto Henley by scoring 40 runs. A few opportunities for her wicket came and went until finally she was stumped by keeper Olivia Parr.

With some tidy fielding from Aashni Manek and Lily Bowlby, good keeping by Parr and some effective bowling the hosts were dismissed for 97.

Heley will now entertain Tunbridge Wells U15s at Harpsden on Tuesday in the regional final.

PEPPARD STOKE ROW U13s suffered last-16 heartbreak in the National Twenty20 Cup as they lost to Hertfordshire champions SHENLEY VILLAGE U13s by dint of having lost more wickets than their opponents.

Having restricted Shenley to 101-7 in their innings at Horsham CC, Peppard were agonisingly only able to post 101-9 in reply.

Playing in the third-place play-off for the London and South East section immediately afterwards, Peppard were edged out by 15 runs by Surrey’s Sunbury.