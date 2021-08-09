Bee is left buzzing after hitting side’s winning run

HURLEY ran out five wicket winners in their home clash with FLEET STREET STROLLERS.

Home captain Mo Basharat won the toss and elected to bowl first.

The Strollers opening pair of Selby and Travis started well, going at better than a run a ball against Hamzah Zaman and Joban Singh.

A full, slower delivery from Zaman claimed the scalp of Selby who lost his middle stump before Travis (40) and Wall (19) put on 56 for the second wicket.

Basharat replaced Singh at the River End and trapped Wall plumb in front. Henry Mangham (seven) and Travis both fell in similar fashion, lofting the ball to mid-on where Zaman took the catches off Mandeep Singh and Basharat.

The Strollers found the run rate pegged back as they looked to rebuild from 103-4. Another half century partnership between Mangham and Waterman got them back on track as both batsmen went after the spinners.

Waterman was eventually beaten in the flight by Liam Cole and stumped by Mike Walton. Cole then had Mangham out, bowled. Zaman returned to dismiss Salveson, caught by Akash Singh and a wicket for Josh Cole and a couple of run outs, by Akash and Mandeep saw the Strollers dismissed for 198.

The Hurley reply started in sedate fashion with Pat Hinnell and Shoaib Kayani only managing 17 runs from the first 10 overs. Hinnell took 19 deliveries to get off the mark and had only two singles to his name when first change bowler Blair Travis’ first delivery knocked out his middle stump.

Mubashir Nabi then added 49 in eight overs with Kayani for the second wicket. Kayani reached 61 before skying to Mangham off Travis.

Akash Singh joined Nabi and kept the scoreboard moving in the right direction. Cross was introduced with good effect, picking up the wickets of Nabi and Akash. Mandeep (29 not out) played cautiously for a couple of overs until he got his eye in then rapidly increased the scoring.

Three boundaries from Joe Barrass (14) before falling with the score on 188 put Hurley firmly in control. Joban Singh (11 not out) wasted no time in sealing the victory with a boundary and a six off Salveson to see the hosts home with seven overs to spare.

HAMBLEDEN ran out 32 run winners in their clash away at WEST WYCOMBE.

Hambleden captain Nick Arnold lost the toss and his side were put in to bat first. Opening batsmen Phil Rosier and Dan Reading scored steadily off opening bowlers Patel and Alex Head before Reading was caught on 14 at point by Dave Jones after Head had been replaced by Alexis Wagner (2-18), with the score on 31.

Six overs later Wagner took his second wicket when Rosier was caught on 19 by keeper Martin Rowley. Rafe Dickie and Jonathan Jelfs had barely started when Dickie, on 20, clipped an attempted reverse sweep off Jones (2-28) to Gavin Evans at slip.

Jelfs began to score runs, ably backed up by Sam Francis, hitting 41 off 33 balls before he was caught at deep mid-wicket by Ramzan giving Jones his second wicket.

With 15 overs left Chris Sanders joined Francis but was caught on six by Azam off Evans at mid-off just two overs later.

Hambleden were now 107-5 as James Grant came to the crease. Francis was batting securely, scoring runs at a steady rate and with Grant settling in quickly, bowlers Ramzan, Evans and the returning Head made no further inroads into the Hambleden order.

Francis finished on 17 not out and his partner Grant on 23 not out, Hambleden setting a target of 144 for West Wycombe.

West Wycombe’s Jones opened the innings with Chia-Croft. Fifteen-year-old Ary Paul opened the bowling for Hambleden and had Jones caught on 17 by Jelfs diving to his left at point, in the third over.

Grant bowled without reward at the other end while Paul continued to demolish the West Wycombe batting order, bowling Chia-Croft on six, in his third over, then in his fourth over bowling Azam for 0 and having Woolams caught for 0 by Dickie.

West Wycombe were now 27-4 after seven overs and Paul had four wickets for 18 runs, finishing with figures of 4-36, making him Hambleden’s current leading wicket taker.

Jelfs (2-9) replaced Paul and bowled tightly, eventually taking the wicket of Rowley, caught on 23 at square leg by Rosier, to end a partnership of 54 with A Biffa. Sanders (2-16) bowled Evans on one in the next over and Jelfs caught Biffa on 35 off his own bowling leaving West Wycombe on 92-7 and needing 53 off 13 overs to win.

Dickie (2-19) bowled Ramzan on five and Patel on seven, West Wycombe requiring a further 32 from six overs. Sanders took the final wicket when Wagner lofted a ball towards long off and Ary Paul completed his day with the catch, giving Hambleden victory by 32 runs.

Visitors STROKEMAKERS found batting conditions at CHECKENDON very much to their liking as they raced to 267-8 in 35 overs.

Shoiab Sattar top scored with 89 in only 68 balls including two sixes and 13 fours.

Viral Khamar was the pick of the bowlers, taking 4-40 despite conceding 18 runs in his first over and the Checkendon fielding held up well against the onslaught, notably when keeper Matt Heslop took a full length diving catch late on.

He then proceeded to make 73 in 67 balls in the home side’s reply although the strength of the Strokemaker’s bowlers made life difficult for Checkendon who did well to reach 186-6.

The high points was a six over mid-wicket by Sam Arrowsmith from the pavilion side of the square which not only cleared the road but also the trees the other side.

Charlie Montgomery was in fine form with bat and ball as CRAZIES HILL just edged WHITCHURCH with a last ball win in a tight encounter at Kenton’s Lane.

Runs were at a premium for both sides as the bowlers kept things tight and it was Charlie Montgomery who was straight into action bowling Whitchurch opener Hill (two). Rashid and Wiliams steadily moved the score on until Rashid (32) was caught by Simpson off Gilby with the score just shy of 50.

Steward (one) was run out by Simpson’s accurate throw bringing Chapman to join Williams for a 50 partnership, but with Crazies two spinners, Magrie and Sam Montgomery hard to hit, Whitchurch couldn’t take advantage of a strong platform.

Chapman (30) was stumped by A Tett off Burnage and with Charlie Montgomery back in the attack to remove Kumar (six), Williams was left not out on 63 as Whitchurch set Crazies 147 to win.

In response Whitchurch were happy to see Simpson removed cheaply by T Chapman.

Tom Tett and Sam Montgomery kept up with the run rate until Tett (nine) was caught by Khan off Hill and Sam Montgomery (19) followed caught by S Williams off Grogan.

Charlie Montgomery remained rock solid and as Olly Tett (seven) and Adrian Tett (one) departed, Crazies were starting to run out of wickets at 66-5.

Hanton (six) restricted his errant shots long enough to help Charlie Montgomery move the score towards 100, but when he and Magrie departed Crazies were still short at 92-7.

With overs in hand, Nick Burnage kept Charlie Montgomery company, starting slowly at first and then easing into the run chase.

Charlie Montgomery launched two big sixes to tilt the match towards Crazies but five runs were still needed off Anand’s last over and with just one ball left Burnage blocked, Montgomery ran and Whitchurch missed the run out as Crazies scampered home.

Mark Lambert’s hard-hitting half century helped PEPPARD STOKE ROW MAHARAJAHS snatch a narrow two-wicket victory at home to HENLEY VULTURES.

U13 Aryan Pradeep (2-9) bowled well with the new ball as he made a couple of early inroads, although this merely heralded the arrival of Adam Lubbock to the crease, the powerful batsman blasting a rapid 91 to put his side on top.

Aled Roberts was one of the primary victims of Lubbock’s assault, but the Welshman regained his composure to end with 4-60.

With U13 James Bee also taking 2-6 on debut, the Vultures were restricted to 148.

In reply, Brandon Murdoch (23) played the anchor role for the home side, and with Lambert then taking up the baton with 63, his side were able to just about get over the line as Bee completed a maiden first outing by hitting the winning runs.