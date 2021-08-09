Skipper wraps up victory off final delivery

THE wet weather forced several matches to be abandoned or cancelled last Saturday.

One fixture that did take place was the Division 1 clash between CHALFONT ST GILES 2nds and HARPSDEN 2nds which saw the visitors claim victory off the last ball of the game.

Stand-in skipper, Ed Birkett, won the toss and put the hosts into bat and at 18-3 it looked like a good decision.

Tom Dawson and Alex Miles-Kingston opened the bowling and had the home batsmen in trouble right from the off — Dawson picked up two early wickets whilst U15 Miles-Kingston picked up one in an accurate and economical opening spell that only went for eight runs in his allowable opening six overs.

However, the Harpsden change bowlers were unable to exhibit the same sort of control which allowed Chalfont batsmen Patel and Grimble to get on top. Although Patel was dismissed for 69, Grimble batted through to the end, finishing on 80 not out which enabled the home side to amass a significantly above par 196-5 off their 36 overs.

This left Harpsden just 32 overs at more than six an over for victory, or more likely, to survive for the draw.

The Harpsden reply got off to the worst possible start with Peter Greenman dismissed by the third ball of the innings.

Alex Morgan, and Nick Harrison on his return from injury, looked to rebuild although when Morgan departed with the score on 45, the pendulum had swung back Chalfont’s way.

Birkett came in to join Harrison and they proceeded to put on 101 before Harrison was out lbw for 60.

Birkett’s partners came and went at regular intervals but despite that Harpsden were able to keep the required run rate to manageable proportions.

Fifty runs were needed off the last six overs with six wickets down, and then a more problematic 29 required off three overs with seven wickets down.

Matt Carter and Shazad Gulfraz were dismissed in the search for quick runs which left the last pair 16 to get (or survive) with seven balls left.

Birkett got a single off the last ball of the penultimate over which left him on strike needing 15 off the final over.

With no interest in just blocking for a draw, Birkett hit the first ball to the square leg boundary for four. This was followed by two twos which kept Birkett on strike with seven required off the last three balls.

A boundary to long on off the third last ball left three to win off the last two balls – a well run two on the second last ball was followed by a comfortable single off the last delivery giving Harpsden a final ball one wicket win.

Birkett finished on 93 not out which took his league tally for 2021 to nearly 400 runs, and at an average of more than 90.