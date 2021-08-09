Monday, 09 August 2021

Table-toppers lose for first time in 10 games

PEPPARD STOKE ROW suffered a first defeat in 10 Berkshire, Chilterns and Mid Bucks League Championship Division games as they fell to a 41-run reverse via the DLS system at second-placed BRAYWOOD.

Having won the toss in the top-of-the-table clash, Peppard skipper Andy Watts had no hesitation in asking Braywood to bat, and he was rewarded with an excellent opening spell from Alfie Clifton (3-30), who helped reduce his opponents to 68-5.

However, the experienced Prijith Vijayan and Faisal Malik steadied the ship as U14 left-arm spinner Connor Lamsdale bowled a frugal nine-over spell of 1-21.

Having put their side back on track, Vijayan (59) and Malik (36) both fell to Oli Sedgwick (2-25), before some late hitting took Braywood to 219-8 in their 45 overs, Scott Harris returning at the death to end with 2-49.

The Pepaprd reply started poorly as Vijayan (3-21) continued his outstanding personal display before Mark Price and Jason Vaughan-Davies stopped the rot.

Their fourth-wicket stand was ended when the latter was bowled by Malik for 23, and with Harris and Sedgwick following in quick succession as the rain closed in, the visitors were left on 122-6 after 34
overs when play was abandoned.

The result sees Peppard’s lead at the top cut to 33 points.

