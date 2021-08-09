Kidmore march on

WET weather with heavy showers led to many matches being abandoned last Saturday.

Of the matches that did survive the rain, Division 9A league leaders KIDMORE END 3rds defeated visitors YATELEY 2nds by 102 runs. The hosts, batting first, put on 161-6 in a reduced overs match with Callum Criscoll top scoring with 43.

In reply, Yateley 2nds were bowled out for 59.

Elsewhere in the division WARGRAVE 4ths lost out by 178 runs at home against SONNING 3rds. Batting first the visitors put on 2016 before bowling Wargrave out for just 23 runs.

In Division 10A KIDMORE END 4ths ran out 39 run winners in an average run rate affected clash at EVESLEY 5ths. Batting first Matt Hopson hit 57 runs as Kidmore End posted 203 from their allotted overs. In reply Eversley were bowled out for 128.