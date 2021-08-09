All-rounder Ravden helps side to away victory

WOODCOTE, without three key players, lost by six wickets at CROWTHORNE, a result which put the victors in second place, with the visitors narrowly clinging-on to top spot in the Premier Division.

With significant rain prior to the start, it was a good toss for the home side to win and Woodcote found batting difficult on the damp track.

A return to form for Jonny Clark (43) helped Woodcote to 138, a defendable total in the conditions. Crowthorne didn’t have it all their own way in their innings, but with Julian O’Loughlin (74 not out) scoring his maiden league half-century and Woodcote missing three of their main wicket-takers, the home side reached their target with four overs to spare.

In Division 1 PEPPARD STOKE ROW 2nds’ home game with READING LIONS was cancelled without a ball being bowled at Peppard Common due to heavy overnight rain.

In Division 2 West, CHECKENDON, put into bat by hosts THEALE AND TILEHURST 4ths, the visitors struggled initially to 72-5 after 20 overs.

However, a partnership of 100 between Rahul Singhal and Vikas Sharma rebuilt the innings. Both completed half centuries as the visitors put on 216-7.

The home batsmen were unable to deal with the Checkendon attack in difficult conditions. Kunal Mendiratta and Rama Adigantla took three wickets each at minimum cost as Theale and Tilehurst were dismissed for 47 in less than 23 overs.

Elsewhere in the division Owen Ravden’s magnificent all-round display led PEPAPRD STOKE ROW 3rds to a 69-run away success at PURLEY 3rds as they recorded back-to-back victories for the first time this season.

Having chosen to bat, Peppard lost late call-up Sam Kimber to a sixth-ball duck, before U15 Nick Murdoch and Dan Bacon got to work.

The pair looked like putting on a large partnership until the latter was caught and bowled.

Murdoch reached 57 before he was stumped trying to accelerate further, but Ravden’s 38, added to by Gerry Bacon (20) and a generous 44 extras, allowed the visitors to total 188-6 in their 30 overs.

Ben Rumble removed Woody Chapman cheaply to give Pepaprd a boost before Amit Nikumbh then struck four sixes as the game shifted in the Potters’ favour.

However, the game turned on its head when visiting captain Matt Kimber (2-32) trapped Abdul Kuddush lbw, Ravden took two wickets in an over and the pair combined to have Nikumbh caught by the latter at long on for a 39-ball 50.

There was little resistance after that as Ravden (3-16) and Mick Chard (2-16) finished off the tail as Purley were bowled out for 119.