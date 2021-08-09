Nugent helps propel side back into the title hunt

HENLEY enjoyed a double-bubble weekend, crushing DATCHET for a second time this season on a rain affected day when leaders High Wycombe endured an abandoned game at Oxford and just six points.

All of this promoted Henley to second place in the Home Counties Premier League Division 1 table, leapfrogging Banbury and Datchet, now leaves them just 19 points adrift of the top spot.

Datchet won the toss and elected to bat on a pleasant morning at the Wally Gage Memorial Ground.

This meant an immediate baptism of fire for Henley first team debutant, 18-year-old Freddie Loveland, a product of Henley junior cricket, bowling from the M4 End. At the Village End, Tom Nugent removed opener Barrett lbw in the fifth over.

Barrett’s annoyance at the decision seemed to cast a spell on the rest of his team and the innings.

Nugent and Loveland kept the pressure up and the first boundary off the bat was not forthcoming until the 10th over. By then Nugent has seen off Brookes.

Mead soon followed, nicking Harry Jordan to slip and, next over, Nugent had his third as Dickinson could only parry the ball to Richard Morris at short mid-wicket.

At 30-4, the home side were in all sorts of trouble which only deepened with the departure, five runs later of Jenner — another lbw.

Loveland was involved in the next two wickets, taking a spectacular catch at short extra cover to remove Thomas and then collecting a shot by the veteran Naylor at point, 45-7. This soon became 50-8 as Nugent rearranged Haley’s stumps.

The incoming Smithson clubbed Jordan back over his head for a couple of maximums. Loveland was brought back and bowled Smithson‘s middle stump for his first Premier League wicket to leave Datchet on 75-9.

After lunch skipper Akhtar and Lambert survived for a few overs, their partnership worth 22 runs before Euan Woods, bowling the only 3.2 overs of spin in a total of 39.2, had Akhtar caught behind.

This was not Datchet’s day with the bat, or much else, but that is to take nothing away from a blistering performance by Nugent (6-33), ably supported by Jordan and Loveland and topped off with some precise fielding.

Henley’s response, punctuated by rain breaks, took just 28.2 overs. Matt Rowe took the more aggressive lead, scoring on both sides of the wicket, with Mike Williams content to play a solid supporting role.

Smithson and Lambert made little impression and gave way to Naylor and Haley. The latter leaked 28 runs in his four overs and was replaced by Brookes who caused a minor hiccup in the 22nd over by having Williams caught at slip and bagging skipper Mike Roberts next ball for a golden duck thanks to an athletic take by Dickinson at short extra cover.

Naylor removed Rowe lbw with just seven runs needed, but once again Woods was on hand to close out the game, walloping Naylor for six.