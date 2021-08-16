Villagers win trophy

WOODCOTE ran out winners of the inaugural Andy Bryan Memorial Trophy at Henley Town’s Triangle Ground on Saturday.

The match was played in memory of the former Henley Town chairman who was well known in football circles throughout Oxfordshire and the Reading area. Andy Bryan, who passed away earlier this year, was also a long-serving member of Peppard Stoke Row Cricket Club.

The game against Henley Town was a drab affair with chances at a premium. After a goalless first-half. Woodcote broke the deadlock on 70 minutes when Solly Akers’s cross was steered home by Toby Nowell.

Ten minutes later, Ben Rusher’s free-kick over the wall gave the home keeper no chance and completed the scoring.

Peter Bryan, son of the former Henley Town chairman, presented the cup to Woodcote skipper.

In future it is hoped that these two sides will compete for the Andy Bryan Memorial Trophy on an annual basis.