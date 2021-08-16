Father and son duo in fine form

FATHER-AND-SON duo Charlie and Archie Watson resurrected PEPPARD STOKE ROW 4ths’ innings in their friendly clash at WENDOVER 2nds, albeit the visitors eventually succumbed to a three-wicket reverse as the young side continued to show their ability transitioning into adult cricket.

Having won the toss and chosen to bat, Peppard were in disarray at 46-7 before Watson senior (40) was joined by his U13 son in adding 56 for the eighth wicket.

While Charlie departed with the score on 102, Archie displayed a maturity well beyond his tender years to end unbeaten on 24 and help his side stay in the contest with a total of 133.

Zac Fish proved the pick of the hosts’ attack with figures of 3-14.

Peppard skipper Dom Hall produced a fine run out to remove opener Brian Goodwin cheaply, before Max Roberts and the U13 trio of Archie Watson, Rudi Derbyshire and Aryan Pradeep all claimed a wicket apiece.

Veteran Chris Proudfoot also showed his class with figures of 2-6, but Wendover held their nerve to recover from 91-6 to reach 136-7 with 22 balls to spare.