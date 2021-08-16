Peppard Stoke Row close in on promotion

A STUNNING spell from spinner Matt Syddall inspired PEPPARD STOKE ROW to a dominant eight-wicket home success against HOLMER GREEN in their Berkshire, Mid Bucks and Chilterns League Championship encounter on Saturday.

With second-placed Braywood suffering a shock 67-run reverse at West Reading, Peppard are now in touching distance of the title with three games of the season remaining.

Following a delayed start, home skipper Andy Watts had no hesitation in asking an injury-hit Holmer Green side to bat first, and Scott Harris (3-20) ripped through the top order as they were reduced to 21-3.

Harris and Alfie Clifton both bowled their allocated eight overs through in a contest reduced to 40-per-side, but it was the introduction of spin which increased the rate of the visitors’ collapse.

Having rebuilt somewhat to 46-3, Holmer Green had no answer to Connor Lamsdale (3-22) and Syddall (4-14), the latter having now taken 12 wickets at an average of 5.67 in the past four weeks, as they crumbled to 85 all out.

In a bid to beat the forecast rain, Peppard promoted Oli Sedgwick up the order, and he did the job required with a useful 23 from 29 balls.

And while the prolific Jason Vaughan-Davies fell cheaply for once, captain Watts (32 not out) and Mark Price ensured there were no further dramas as the home side eased to 86-2 in 19.3 overs.

The result leaves Peppard 63 points clear of Braywood and requiring just 58 from their last three games to seal a victory and their acceptance into the Thames Valley League for 2022.