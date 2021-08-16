Villagers close in on title crown

WOODCOTE edged closer to the Premier Divison title with a five-wicket home win over relegation-threatened TWYFORD AND RUSCOMBE last Saturday.

The game was reduced to 35-overs per side with rain expected later in the afternoon, though in the event there were no rain-breaks.

Twyford were made to struggle by Woodcote’s bowling attack with opening pair Ryan Van Heerden returning 2-13 and Paul Knox 0-22.

The mantle was then taken-up by Rakesh Patel (1-8) and Sean Bell (2-9) who was on a hat-trick in his first over.

The fifth and sixth Woodcote bowlers, Steve Henderson (1-20) and skipper, James Worsfold (2-30) kept the pressure on as Twyford were limited to 111-9.

Another major feature of the Twyford innings was that Mike Higley who took four catches.

In reply, Ryan Lennard (24) and Mike Higley (21) got the innings off to a good start. Ryan Van Heerden (14), Paul Knox (27) and Jonny Clark (10) kept the momentum going before Jez Mayo and Steve Henderson steered their team over the winning line with 10 overs to spare.

U18 Archie Malcolm took his maiden league five-wicket haul as PEPAPRD STOKE ROW 2nds took a huge step towards Division 1 survival with a six-wicket success at FARLEY HILL 2nds.

The left-arm seamer was in top form from the off as he bowled Chris Garrod and Simon Longfield early on before trapping Oli Sankey lbw to claim his third. Swinging the ball back in at pace, Malcolm’s fourth came when he rearranged Tom Hale’s stumps, and with Kyle Tappan taking a catch on the run to give Sam Fooks his first wicket, Farley Hill were in desperate trouble.

Duncan Greef offered some resistance, but after Malcolm completed his fifer by bowling opposition captain William Nash-Wortham, Roy Hayden (2-7) and off-spinner Owen Ravden (2-18) worked their way through the hosts’ lower-order as they were routed for a mere 70.

Tappan and Rob Simmons gave Peppard a solid start until a minor wobble left them on 47-4, Dave Neilson impressing with 3-24 as the home side also took three good catches to keep themselves in the game.

However, for the second time in recent weeks, the experienced duo of Matt Vines and Richard Ashton were able to combine to add an unbroken fifth-wicket stand which ushered their side to 71-4 and victory with more than 20 overs to spare.

In Division 2 West hosts CHECKENDON ran out 41 run winners against WEST READING 3rds.

Prashant Khare made 56 in 51 balls and Tommy Ellis 34 in 38 as the Checkendon openers put on 96 in 14 overs.

As the ball softened it appeared to deviate more and keep low, especially for Amar Raja, who finished with 4-22 and preciptated a collapse which led to the home team being dismissed for 153.

West Reading experienced a similar trajectory in thier reply, reaching 83-2 with Fahad Raja hitting 51 before Checkendon medium pacer Kunal Mendiratta turned the game, taking 5-17.

This was backed up by some high quality fielding, notably a run out from Sam Arrowsmith and three catches from Matt Heslop as the visitors were bowled out for 112.

Elsewhere in the division, a sensational five-wicket haul from U19 leg-spinner Archie Barker so nearly helped PEPPARD STOKE ROW 3rds cause the upset of the season at home to SILCHESTER, albeit they ultimately fell to a heart-breaking three-wicket reverse at home to the table-toppers.

Youngster Ben Rumble made an early breakthrough for the home side, only for Raja Adnan and Hassan Khan to rebuild before the latter was stumped by Gerry Bacon off the bowling of Barker.

The youngster’s variations then proved too much for the middle-order as he claimed figures of 5-41, ably assisted by Mick Chard in keeping things under wraps.

Raja’s innings eventually ended when he was run out by Rumble for 62, and with Jake Sedgwick claiming 2-21 with his off-spin, Peppard became the first side to bowl Silchester out this season as they fell for 158.

Teenage duo Sedgwick and Nick Murdoch gave the home side a steady start in reply, but after the latter was dismissed, three quick wickets left the game in the balance.

Bacon, Jacob Lamsdale and Barker all added double figures and Sedgwick eventually departed for 40 as the home side kept their hopes alive, but they fell agonisingly short in the end as they were bowled out for 155 with three balls remaining.