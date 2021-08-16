Skipper hits winning runs as side gain long awaited victory

HURLEY recorded their first victory in 10 weeks as they ran out four wicket winners at PENN AND TYLERS GREEN in their Premiership clash last Saturday.

Visiting skipper Yasir Gul won a vital toss and opted to chase on a green wicket. The opening attack of Fayyaz Kayani and Aman Singh used the conditions well and it was Kayani who got an early breakthrough, skittling Dylan Yatigammana (six) in the fourth over.

Despite life proving difficult for the batsmen, Paul Boyle and Chris Mason saw off the openers, reaching 48 off the first dozen overs.

The introduction of left arm spinner Mohammed Naeem and seamer Umar Zamman turned the game. None of the batsmen were able to pick Naeem as he bowled a mixture of orthodox left arm spin and Chinamen. Mason (24) was his first victim, losing his off stump to a turning delivery. This precipitated a collapse as the hosts slipped from 64-1 to 70-6 in the space of four overs.

Rohit Shylendra (one) offered no shot to an in-swinger from Zamman, giving the umpire an easy decision. Henderson fell first ball to a Chinaman that he edged low to Walton behind the stumps.

Four more runs were added before opener Paul Boyle (26) tried to launch Naeem over the mid-wicket boundary but could only find Ankush Sharma in the deep.

Four wickets in his next five overs for Zamman (5-22) decimated the Penn and Tylers batting card as only Nick Barber (19) and Jimmy Harrington (18) made any impression. Naeem wrapped it up in the 29th over when Ollie Stonehouse offered no shot as he was bowled and the hosts were all out for 112.

In reply Mike Walton opened the batting with Aman Singh. Play was suspended for 28 minutes due to rain after four overs with the score on six.

After the resumption, the score advanced to 22 in the eighth over when Shylendra produced a seaming delivery to dismiss Walton.

Twenty more were added for the second wicket as Singh continued his attempt to hit every ball out of the ground. Shylendra accounted for Shafqat (three) and Jagdeep in consecutive deliveries with the latter caught behind.

Karamjit Virdi employed a more measured approach with an unbeaten 37 at a run a ball. Singh eventually ran past one from Shylendra and was clean bowled. Hassan Gul, with seven from 25 balls, kept Virdi company and by the time he departed in the 22nd over, Hurley were within sight of victory and well ahead on DLS should the increasing rain cause the match to be curtailed.

With the drizzle getting heavier, Ankush Sharma (two) was caught in the deep by Shylendra off Will Stonehouse.

Despite the rain getting heavy, with only two runs needed for victory the umpires allowed play to continue and skipper Gul scored the winning run.

In Chiltern Division 1 hosts HARPSDEN 2nds ran out five wicket winners against WINCHMORE HILL.

Batting first the visitors put on 191-6 whilst in reply Harpsden reached their target of 192-5 off the penultimate ball of the match.