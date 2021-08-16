Sohi hits ton as villagers move back to top of table

LEAGUE fixtures were affected by the wet weather for the second successive weekend last Saturday.

Division 2A league leaders HENLEY 2nds increased their lead at the top of the table to 23 points thanks to a 40 run victory at TRING PARK 2nds.

Batting first the visitors looked in trouble as they were bowled out for 114. However, in reply, Tring Park were dismissed for just 74 runs with Simon Wheeler taking 5-16 and Chanula Wickramaratna 4-18 for the visitors.

In Division 2B strugglers KIDMORE END crashed to a 32-run defeat at FLEET. Batting first the hosts were all out for 155 with U Faroqi taking 5-26. In reply, Kidmore End were bowled out for 123.

WARGRAVE 2nds moved back to the top of Division 4A thanks to a 165-run win at FALKLAND 2nds. Mandip Sohi top scored with 103 as Wargrave put on 244-9. In reply John Child took 5-18 as the hosts were bowled out for 79.

Promotion chasing HARPSDEN kept up the heat on the league leaders as they ran out seven wicket winners at COOKHAM DEAN in their Division 4B encounter. The hosts, batting first, were bowled out for just 68 runs with both Graham Furber and Tom Hancock taking three wickets each. In reply, Harpsden eased to 72-3.

HENLEY 3rds maintained their push for promotion from Division 5B thanks to a six wicket win against PURLEY 2nds at Nettlebed. Sean Taylor took 5-48 for the home side as Purley were bowled out for 184. In reply, Adam Lubbock scored 68 runs as Henley completed their run chase of 185-4.

WARGRAVE 3rds moved up to second place in Division 6a following their three wicket home win against WINDSOR 2nds. Batting first the visitors put on 183-8 whilst in reply Wargrave achieved their target by hitting 184-7 with Sam Bowers top scoring with 85.

In Division 7A hosts KIDMORE END 2nds defeated BRADFIELD 2nds by 48 runs. Batting first the Gallowstree Common side put on 201-7 with Ben Greenwood top scoring with 67. In reply Bradfield ended their allotted overs on 153-7.

KIDMORE END 3rds were knocked off top spot in Division 9A after losing out at SONNING 3rds by 108 runs.

The home side hit 192-4 from their allotted overs before bowling the visitors out for 84.

Elsewhere, WARGRAVE 4ths suffered an 89 defeat at WOKINGHAM 6ths. The hosts, batting first, put on 126-9 with Max Meder taking 4-42. However, in reply Wargrave were bowled out for 37 runs.

In Division 10A KIDMORE END 4ths went down to an eight wicket defeat at home against NEWBURY 3rds. Batting first the home side were bowled out for 109 before the visitors reached their target of 111-2 to secure victory.