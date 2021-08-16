Spinners help Berks secure final date

BERKSHIRE produced a typically resilient and resourceful performance to reach the final of the National Counties Trophy with a 62-run win over WALES NC at Port Talbot on Sunday, writes Dave Wright.

In a match reduced by rain to 40 overs, the trophy holders posted a respectable 182-9 and then defended it superbly with their quartet of spinners — left-armers Chris Peploe and Luke Beaven and off-spinners Euan Woods and Max Uttley — bowling out their hosts for 120.

After a delayed start, Berks slipped to 43-4, but a fifth-wicket partnership of 84 in 17 overs between Andy Rishton (46) and Woods (30) rebuilt the innings.

After Woods went lbw to off-spinner Tegid Phillips, Berkshire lost five wickets for 23 and were in danger of failing to bat out their 40 overs, but Tom Nugent and Uttley added 32 valuable runs in an unbroken last wicket partnership that made Wales’ target more demanding.

Home openers Brad Wadlan and Tom Bevan initially prospered against the Berkshire seamers, putting on 45 for the first wicket in 10 overs, but the game changed complexion with the introduction of spin.

Woods had Bevan stumped by Dan Lincoln, Beaven trapped Wadlan lbw and then Chris Peploe filleted the middle order, taking 3-9 in his eight overs.

Woods claimed 2-13, Beaven 2-21 and Max Uttley 2-29 before Rishton (1-20) returned to take the last wicket in the 34th over to polish off yet another very professional performance from the side expertly led by Henley's Richard Morris.

Berkshire will now meet Cumbria — who beat Cambridgeshire 3-2 in a bowl-out after a rained-off semi-final — at Wormsley on Thursday, September 2. It is a repeat of the 2019 final which Berkshire won by just one run.

In the meantime, it is back to the three-day National Counties Championship with an important match against Oxfordshire at Thame starting this Sunday (11am).

Holders Berkshire currently sit second in Western Division 1, just one point behind Dorset having played a game less, while Oxon are fourth with two of their four matches completed.