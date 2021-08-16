Woods shines as Henley ease to comfortable win

A DOMINANT eight-wicket victory by HENLEY against relegation-threatened TRING PARK yielded another 25 points as the hosts kept up their challenge for the title, maintaining the 19 point gap to Home Counties Premier League leaders High Wycombe, who also won.

On yet another Saturday when the weather forecast suggested that any cricket that actually took place was likely to end prematurely, the imperative was to win the toss, insert the opposition and get them out soonest for a modest score.

As the day developed, following a slightly delayed start and reduction of overs to 62/54, Henley ticked all those boxes and chased down a lowly 79 with ease in just 17.4 overs.

Lowly Tring being invited to bat for 62 overs was an unenviable prospect for the Hertfordshire side with thier batting line-up misfiring and lacking in confidence. Balancing ambition against risk became an even trickier equation and setting a defendable score became all the harder.

Caution was the watchword for the Tring openers, the score crawling to 21 in 11 overs before the impressive and miserly Freddie Loveland struck with a wicket maiden in the 12th over to remove MacDonell, who finally threw caution to the wind, but miscued skying the ball to Felix Watson-Smith at mid-on.

At the other end, Tom Nugent, though wicketless, had softened up the batting, which the spin of Euan Woods and seam of Harry Jordan exploited to the full, systematically winkling out the Tring batsmen. The “caught Nugent at slip, bowled Woods” combination was in full working order, Woods doing likewise at slip for Jordan, complimented by some sharp glove work from Stewart Davison who had Jacobs caught behind, and was on the money to whip off the bails to run out Weymes’ doomed attempt at a second run.

Mike Roberts was on hand at mid-off to remove Pike and complete Woods fifer and Tring were done and dusted in 41.4 overs.

In reply, and despite the brief intervention of rain, Henley got on with the job. Mike Williams missed out, but Johnny Connell played himself in as his skipper Roberts scored a quickfire 29 off 26 balls (six fours) before showing some classy flourishes alongside Richard Morris whose final boundary closed out the game just after 4pm, before the rain returned.

On a day when Henley gave Liam Hilditch, son of former skipper Mick, his first team debut, it was heartening to see the Henley line-up feature such promising youngsters.

The league programme now reverts back to the final four 50 over rounds featuring coloured clothing and pink balls.

Henley travel to the OUP Ground at Jordanhill to take on seventh placed Oxford tomorrow (Saturday).

• IN Division 2, WARGRAVE went down to a five-wicket defeat at WOKINGHAM.

Batting first Wargrave put on 191-4 with Imran Malik top scoring with 77 and Neal Robinson chipping in with 74.

In reply the home side reached their target of 194-5 with both Lewis’s — Rhys and Rhondri — taking two wickets each.