All rounder Toerien shines with bat and ball for Goring

WOODCOTE’S 35-run Premier Division win against WOODLEY came largely as a result of their best batting display of the season last Saturday.

After losing the toss and being asked to bat first on a lively wicket — which caused Jez Mayo to retire hurt early on — they posted 251-3.

Ryan Lennard (87) and Paul Knox (82 not out) both batted with great assurance while Jez Mayo (30) and Jonny Clark (22 not out) gave good support.

There were partnerships of 68 (Lennard and Mayo), 64 (Lennard and Knox) and an unbeaten partnership of 87 between Paul Knox and Jonny Clark.

When they batted, Woodley showed they were not daunted by the task and Rimzan (66) and Arshad (45) displayed some powerful hitting as they put on nearly 70 on for the third wicket.

However, the Woodcote bowlers stuck to their task and as Woodley fell behind the required rate, so the wickets began to fall.

Olly Nicholson (2-43) started the rot and Ryan Van Heerden (2-47) bowled well in his second spell. James Worsfold (2-49) also weighed-in with the removal of Rimzan.

In the 38th over, Sean Bell was brought into the attack and his one over effectively cleaned-up the tail as he took three wickets for five runs.

Elsewhere in the division, GORING ran out 84 run winners at home against MORTIMER WEST END.

Batting first the hosts were bowled out for 173 with Johann Toerien top scoring with 85.

In reply, Mortimer were bowled out for 89 with both James Major and Toerien taking four wickets each.

Opening bowlers James Watts (2-23) and Sam Fooks (2-12) paved the way for PEPPARD STOKE ROW 2nds to earn a three-wicket home win against WOODLEY 2nds which helped them leap into fifth place in Division 1.

The duo claimed four early wickets and despite the best efforts of wicket-keeper Pavan Nargund (49), further pressure was created by the Peppard fielders who enacted two run outs to help dismiss the visitors for 107.

On a blameless surface at the Les Clark Oval, Peppard somehow managed to almost make a mess of what should have been a straightforward run chase, but with the experienced Matt Vines and Matt Ravden (34 not out) ultimately holding their nerve, aided by U16 Reuben Leedham at the back end of the innings, they were able to pass their target with eight overs to spare.

A gutsy innings from Gerry Bacon and terrific spells from Mick Chard and Aled Roberts were not enough to prevent PEPPARD STOKE ROW 3rds from being edged out by three wickets at WELFORD PARK 2nds in Division 2 West.

A depleted Peppard side lost a trio of early wickets before Bacon (45) received support from the ever-improving batsmanship of U15 all-rounder Tom Mennie (32), only for a second collapse at the end of the innings meaning they were knocked over for 130.

Welford openers Simon Herrington and Austin Keep (46) shared 76 for the first wicket to seemingly lead their side to an easy victory, only for Chard (3-28) and Roberts (3-12) — making his first league appearance in more than five years as a last-minute call-up — to put the game back in the balance.

Welsh wizard Roberts also completed a run out, but veteran Ian Herrington (30 not out) held his nerve to steer his side over the line.