Murdoch’s half-century helps win day for Maharajahs

IPSDEN ran out nine wicket winners in their home 35 overs clash with HAMBLEDEN.

Nick Arnold won the toss for Hambleden and opted to bat. Ipsden used their bowlers in short spells, keeping the run rate around three an over.

Opening bowlers M Hughsdon and A Haycock were replaced by Will Simpson and Jason Withers, without having taken a wicket.

In the 12th over Withers broke the opening partnership of Phil Rosier and Chris Sanders in his first over, bowling Sanders on 20.

Sam Francis joined Rosier and the pair put on 49 before Francis was caught on 10 by C Rudling off his own bowling.

Hambleden were 92-2 after 23 overs but just two overs later Rudling had Martin Calder caught by Haycock at mid-wicket for four.

The return of Simpson saw Rosier caught on 77 by Imad Syed who had bowled without reward and the stumping of David Saint on 15. Hughsdon took the wicket of Ollie Grant lbw for four, but James Grant and Ary Paul saw out the last 10 balls, finishing on four not out and 0 not out respectively. Hambleden scored 155-6 off the 35 overs.

Ipsden openers D Wood and C Cox faced opening bowlers Paul and Sanders and were soon scoring well above the necessary run rate, reaching 50 in the first 10 overs.

Paul was replaced by Arnold and Sanders by James Grant but neither could make any headway into the opening partnership.

It was Saint who eventually claimed the wicket of Cox, bowling him on 36, in the 21st over, ending a partnership of 124. No further wickets fell and Ipsden reached the target two-and-a-half overs later, with Wood finishing on 97 not out and J Church on six not out.

CHECKENDON came away from TWYFORD with a convincing victory after dismissing the home side for 132 in 38 overs. Although this was a team effort, in which eight bowlers were used and five took wickets, stand out performers were seamer Sudeu Sunil, who conceded only one run in his five overs as well as removing both openers and experienced spinner Jim Warren (3-6).

Jake Jackson followed up his 2-8 by making an undefeated 45 as the visitors made short work of their target thanks to a rapid 67 in 62 balls form Tommy Ellis.

Nick Windsor and U13 Will Underhay performed well with the bat for PEPAPRD STOKE ROW UNICORNS, but they were outgunned by HORSPATH and went down to a seven-wicket away defeat.

U13 Rudi Derbyshire (22) looked good at the top of the away side’s batting line-up, but there was little further support outside of Underhay (37) and Windsor (39) as Peppard were eventually bowled out for 162 with one ball of their scheduled 40 overs remaining.

Horspath flew out of the blocks as Idrees Hussain blasted a rapid 39, and despite Tom Mennie, Derbyshire and another U13, Max Hucker, taking a wicket apiece, the Oxfordshire side sealed a comfortable win as Ryan Hicks ended unbeaten on 53.

Nick Murdoch’s magnificently paced 52 not out helped PEPPARD STOKE ROW MAHARAJAHS snatch a thrilling two-wicket home win against HURLEY with just two balls to spare.

Naeem Akhtar (80) and Mubashir Nabi (74) set the platform for Hurley to post 213-3 from their 35 overs, Reg Lambert proving the pick of the hosts’ attack with 2-11 from his two overs at the death.

Mark Harper and Brandon Murdoch gave Peppard a solid start in the run chase, with Harry Roberts also making a useful contribution.

U13 debutants Ethan Day and Dan Guest both made their mark to keep the home side on track, but it needed 43 from captain Mark Lambert to up the run rate and set-up a thrilling finale. It was at this stage all-action U15 Murdoch showed his class, rotating the strike well before hitting the winning runs.