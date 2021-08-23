Rare defeat for Berks

BERKSHIRE slumped to their first Championship defeat since August 2014 when losing to OXFORDSHIRE by 283 runs at Thame this week, writes Dave Wright.

The hosts declared on 294-8 in their first innings and then bowled out the defending champions for just 140.

That healthy lead was extended as they made 270-7dec the second time around and Berkshire were left with an impossible run-target of 425 to win. They slumped to 52-6 and were dismissed for 141 shortly before tea on the final day, ending their unbeaten run of 36 matches in the three-day format.

The only Berkshire player who can look back to this week's game with any real satisfaction is Euan Woods. The Henley allrounder took 3-62 with his off-spin in Oxon's first innings and 6-101 in the second, whilst also claiming the other wicket to fall via a run-out. With the bat, he made scores of 42 and a battling 68, the latter coming off 173 balls after defying the home attack for close to four hours. Only two team-mates made it to double figures, Chris Peploe scoring 20 — he shared an eight-wicket stand of 49 with Woods - and opener Matt Rowe with 10.

Josh Lincoln top-scored with 43 in the first inning, but surprisingly there were two ducks for brother Dan, who had hammered 141 from just 87 balls for Slough last Saturday.

Oxon's batting honours went to Thame's Ollie Ebsworth-Burland with excellent knocks of 81 and 117, while paceman Gareth Andrew was their most successful bowler with returns of 5-39 and 3-35.

Although still in with a chance mathematically, this defeat is a big setback to Berkshire's chances of winning the Western Division 1 title as they are third on 38 points with Oxon top on 51 and Cheshire on 43 with one round of matches remaining.