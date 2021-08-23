Writing on the wall for Hurley

HURLEY lost their penultimate Premiership match by nine wickets at home to KNOTTY GREEN last Saturday.

After winning the toss, Yasir Gul sent Sabjit Singh and Umar Zamman out to open the innings on a good track. Both batsmen opened their accounts with a boundary, but Zamman was unfortunate to fall to a return catch by Chirag Ghandi, having hit a full-blooded drive that the bowler managed to cling onto at the second attempt.

Karamjit Virdi added some impetus to the innings with 25 from 26 deliveries, including two sixes off Ghandi that disappeared into Shepherds Lane and the fields beyond. The bowler had the last word having Virdi caught by Rodney Charles.

Sabjit Singh (22), Aman Singh (26) and Tanveer Muhammed (17) were all out in quick succession as the scoring rate slowed.

Hassan Gul played a stoic innings in the middle order, scoring 12 off 54 balls before falling to Thomas Patel. The loss of Gul in the 35th over saw Hurley slump from 124-6 to 126-9 with skipper Yasir Gul falling lbw first ball to Arpit Shah.

With seven overs left in the innings it was down to Mike Walton (eight not out) and Imran Mohammed (27) to try and ensure that Hurley batted out their overs.

They put on the highest partnership of the innings (42) before Mohammed was run out, backing up, off the penultimate delivery, setting the visitors a target of 169.

In reply the visitors made easy work of achieving their target. Arpit Shah was the only casualty, caught in the covers by Yasir Gul off Aman Singh with the score on 34 in the eighth over.

Johnny Patel (86 not out) joined his brother Tommy (55 not out) in a display of clinical batting.

Despite Zamman and Shah beating Tommy’s outside edge on a few occasions early in his innings, there were no real alarms for the visitors as they chased down the total inside 23 overs.

This defeat for Hurley all but guarantees they will finish bottom of the table.

In Division 2 HURLEY 2nds ran out 70 run winners at HOLYPORT 2nds.

Batting first the visitors put on 256-6 before bowling the hosts out for 70.