Youthful Pandas lose

HARPSDEN skipper Govind Chand made 37 and Tom Dawson bowled a crucial four-over spell of 3-17 to help the home side to

15-run home success against a young PEPPARD STOKE ROW PANDAS team in a Twenty20 clash on Thursday of last week.

Chand’s knock helped Harpsden post 117-5. In reply, captain Owen Simmons — the third eldest player in his side at the age of 18 — led the way with 24, and with Nick Murdoch (37) also chipping in, the game was in the balance until the away side ultimately closed on 102-8.

A youthful PEPPARD STOKE ROW 4ths side turned in a fine performance on an interesting pitch to beat EMMBROOK AND BEARWOOD 3rds by five wickets at Great Hollands on Saturday.

With the oldest bowler being 14, the Peppard youngsters performed well well against an adult team with the bowlers restricting Emmbrook and Bearwood to 92 all out off 35 overs.

In reply, the more experienced Sandeep Verghese Rajan (21) and Vanchy Balakrishnan (23) anchored the innings, ably supported by U13 batsman James Bee, to guide the visitors to 93-5 with 19 balls to spare.