Jones helps side maintain promotion push

ALASDAIR GRUNSHAW top scored with 47 runs as HENLEY 2nds maintained their position at the top of Division 2A as they ran out three wicket winners at home against MAIDENHEAD AND BRAY.

Batting first, the visitors put on 149-7 with Simon Wheeler taking

3-20. In reply, Henley reached their target of 150-7 with 11 balls of the game remaining.

KIDMORE END slipped to the foot of Division 2B after going down to a 142 run defeat at EVERSLEY.

The home side, batting first, put on 320-9 off their allotted overs with both James Frost and Jeff Sheldon taking three wickets each for Kidmore End.

In reply, Kidmore End were bowled out for 178 with Jake Easton top scoring with 93.

Division 4A league leaders WARGRAVE 2nds eased to an eight wicket home win against EVERSLEY 2nds.

The visitors, batting first, were bowled out for 115 with Aaryan Pawar, Mandip Sohi and Oliver Winterbottom all taking three wickets each. In reply, Sohi hit 71 runs as Wargrave reached their target of

119-2 in 15 overs.

HARPSDEN maintained their promotion push from Division 4B as they beat visitors KEW 2nds by eight wickets.

Zac Jones took 4-45 as Kew, batting first, were bowled out for 129. In reply, Harpsden eased to 131-2 to win the match with Will Stevens top scoring with 40.

HENLEY 3rds remain second in Division 5B despite going down to a six run defeat against SLOUGH 4ths.

Batting first Slough were bowled out for 135 with Andy Chappell taking 4-14 and Luke Loveland 4-46. However, in reply, Henley were all out for 129 with Prakash Gurung top scoring with 40.

Division 6A second placed side WARGRAVE 3rds ran out comfortable 115 run winners against CHENIES AND LATIMER.

Wargrave, batting first, put on

239-7 with S Bowers top scoring with 79. In reply, T Walker took 4-35 as Chenies and Latimer were bowled out for 124.

In Division 7A, KIDMORE END 2nds went down to a five wicket defeat at home against EVERSLEY 3rds.

Batting first the home side were bowled out for 128 with Tom Wilkinson top scoring with 41. In reply, Eversley eased to 129-5 to secure victory.

KIDMORE END 3rds went down to an 18 run defeat at home against WOKINGHAM 6ths in Division 9A.

The visitors, batting first, put on 178-7. In reply, Kidmore End were bowled out for 160.