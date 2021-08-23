Skipper proud as team wrap up league title

DAN Hayden admitted he was ‘exceptionally proud’ as PEPAPRD STOKE ROW effectively captured the Berkshire, Mid Bucks and Chilterns League Championship Division title with two games to go following a 173-run rout of hosts LITTLEWICK GREEN on Saturday.

The result means Peppard will be crowned champions as long as they avoid incurring any points deductions in the final two weeks of the season, and having been accepted by the Thames Valley League, they should be allowed to move into Division 4 next summer.

Acting skipper Hayden said: “I’m extremely proud of the team — we set our goal to win the league as soon as last year was over and the guys have been exceptional week in, week out.

“When we have suffered a setback we have comeback stronger — after losing to West Reading we won the next nine which really broke the back of the title effort — and every week someone has put their hand up.”

Having won the toss, Peppard chose to bat but slipped to 32-2, before Mark Price (33) and Hayden added 84 for the second wicket.

After Price departed, Hayden (57) fell on 155 before the prolific Jason Vaughan-Davies (70 not out) and Scott Harris (54 not out) — a duo who have contributed so many valuable runs in the middle order throughout the season — guided their side to an imposing 280-4 in their 45 overs.

The Littlewick Green reply never got going in the face of yet another devastating opening burst from Harris (2-6) and Clifton

(4-30).

There was never going to be any way back from 48-6 for the hosts who were all out for 107.