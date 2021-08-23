Morris hits half century to keep side in title race

HENLEY overcame OXFORD in a tricky encounter to maintain their Home Counties Premier League Division 1 title challenge at Jordanhill on Saturday.

The gap to leaders High Wycombe is still 19 points despite the best efforts of Banbury who came off second best at London Road.

Asked to bat by their visitors, Oxford opened up with Harvey Eltham and Elliot Matthews. The latter soon departed whilst the former despatched a few boundaries before yet another swing and a miss finally did for him.

George Tait and Robert Craze demonstrated greater cohesion and accumulation until skipper Mike Roberts turned to the spin of Adam Searle, which did for both, Tait’s wicket the product of an athletic dive by Johnny Connell at backward point.

Tait’s departure was the beginning of the end for Oxford, the next seven wickets falling for just 26 runs as Euan Woods joined Searle in seeing off the home side, mainly caught behind, or at slip or lbw apart from Richard Musk, clean bowled by a returning Tom Nugent to end the innings.

As ever at Jordanhill, the trickiest opponent is invariably the wicket and this encounter was no exception.

Variable of bounce and movement and deteriorating as the game went on, it afforded few favours to the home side and was possessed of enough demons to challenge the consummate skills of the visitors.

By the end of the second over, Tom Scriven was back in the hutch, lbw, but Matt Rowe and his skipper looked to have the bases covered before departing in successive overs, respectively caught behind and on the mid-wicket boundary, the latter off Tait, arguably Oxford’s best player on the day. The score of 49-3 seemed to galvanise the home side as Woods soon followed. Although Mike Williams and Johnny Connell hung around, both found scoring a challenge and fell to Jupp lbw to make it 97-6. This gave Oxford renewed hope which turned out to be misplaced.

In the end, the outcome came down to the seasoned experience of Richard Morris and Stewart Davison who have prevailed in this position many times, often in tandem for both Henley and Berkshire. Both ran hard and well, picking off the ones and twos as the target neared and Oxford’s noisy encouragement subsided. Morris led the way on the boundary count, with three fours and two sixes, his last four through long-off settling the matter in Henley’s favour in 41 overs.

Henley must keep winning and hope that High Wycombe slip up, starting this Saturday at the Brakspear Ground when the league leaders are the visitors.