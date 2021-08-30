Dickie is century hero as Hambleden take honours

VISITORS HAMBLEDEN ran out winners at GREYS GREEN with Rafe Dickie’s century for the visitors proving crucial.

Hambleden won the toss and elected to field on a grey, muggy afternoon and the game soon settled into a tight contest between the Greys opening batsmen, Shafqat and Ahmed, and the Hambleden opening bowlers, Grant and Rafe Dickie.

Hambleden rattled through their overs quickly, sustaining a rate of 20 an hour, and the Greys openers posted another century partnership before Ahmed was out for 69.

The arrival of Knight accelerated the scoring rate and he reached his 50 just before the interval.

A flurry of wickets in the final 15 overs gave Hambleden bowlers late reward and Grant finished with figures of 5-77 from 22 overs.

The target of 191 was a challenging one but with the sun shining and the ground drying batting conditions were a little easier.

Hambleden got off to a steady start against tight bowling by Ahmed and Rugg and after the loss of Rosier, Dickie Snr and Jun added 77 for the second wicket.

At the start of the final 20 overs the game was finely balanced but the batting of Rafe Dickie swung it in Hambleden’s favour.

In an innings combining some glorious cover drives with powerful hitting straight and on the leg side he ended 114 not out as Hambleden reached the target with two overs to spare. He was well supported by Calder and although the Greys bowlers stuck to their task Dickie’s innings proved decisive.

CHECKENDON had a dream start to their 40-over clash at BOYNE HILL, reducing the home team to 37-3 after seven overs thanks to the movement of left armer Alex Podolski and some fine catching in the cordon.

Opener Vir Phatak steadied the ship with a well judged 56 but the star of the show was teenager Ben Wilson who struck 118 from only 86 deliveries as Boyne Hill reached 252-5.

Tommy Ellis led the reply for the visitors, batting throughout for 98. He received good support from Matt Heslop (33) and young Eshan Jain who made 26.

Left arm spinner Mark Firth was the pick of the bowlers, though it was the athletic fielding of the home side which made the difference as Ellis ran out of partners with the Checkendon total a creditable 219.

HURLEY and visitors ELMHURST drew their clash at Shepherds Lane in a match that saw both sides have a player score centuries — both Hurley players with Josh Cole guesting for the visitors.

Mo Basharat won the toss and opted to bat first on a straw coloured deck. The opening partnership of Shoaib Kayani and Mubashir Nabi only lasted 11 deliveries as Nabi played all round a straight delivery from Danny Wiseman to be out lbw.

Haider-Ali Baig joined Kayani and the pair added 59 for the second wicket. The first ball after the drinks break saw Kayani (40) miss a straight delivery from Howard Scott who followed up three balls later with wicket of Parvinder Hunjan.

At 67-3 the innings was nicely poised. Luckily for Hurley, Joban Singh was in imperious form and by the time Baig was dismissed for 41, the score had climbed to 161 with Joban on 62.

Wiseman returned to the attack but this move back-fired as Joban plundered 25 runs from the over to put him within touching distance of a maiden century. Mandeep Singh played a support role, feeding Joban the strike to enable him to reach the landmark in the 39th over before Hurley made a sporting declaration on 207-4.

Amer Mughal and Daveer Sahans opened the Elmhurst reply against Liam Cole and Nayan Popat.

Popat’s first over in senior cricket was an eventful one with three beamers, one wide and a wicket, a full straight delivery accounting for Mughal.

Hurley proved profligate in the field and if they had held half the chances that came their way, they would have cruised to victory.

Sahans rode his luck, surviving two appeals for stumpings off Basharat and being dropped on three occasions. Liam Cole claimed the second wicket with a return catch to dismiss Will Maxfield, bringing his brother Josh to the middle.

Josh was dropped twice early in his innings at mid-wicket off his brother and went on to make Hurley pay. Three wickets for Mandeep Singh reduced the visitors to 86-5 and Hurley scented victory but a partnership of 75 between Cole and Howard Scott (19) kept Elmhurst in the game as several catching chances went begging. Basharat tried all his bowlers and it was Mubashir who got the breakthrough, having Scott caught by Mandeep.

With overs running out, the chase looked beyond Elmhurst and it was a case of whether Cole could reach his century or Hurley could take the

remaining three wickets. Basharat had Gaines caught by Hunjan in the penultimate over and Cole reached his hundred before trying to ramp Hunjan off the final delivery of the match but hitting it straight to Mubashir at slip who held his first ever catch to leave the match drawn with the visitors on 196-8.

Captain Owen Simmons and Richard Ashton put on a fourth-wicket stand of 123 for PEPPARD STOKE ROW UNICORNS, but it proved merely a small stumbling block for a strong WARGRAVE side who cruised to an eight-wicket triumph.

Left-armer Rhodri Lewis claimed 2-4 from his opening five overs as the Unicorns crashed to 10-3, before Simmons (45) and Ashton (74) tried their level best to muster some kind of competitive score on a sunny afternoon at Recreation Road.

Jacob Lamsdale chipped in with some useful late-order runs, but Freddie Meader took 2-3 in the final over to leave the Unicorns on 169-7 after they chose to bat.

Middlesex seamer Toby Greatwood performed smartly after taking up wicket-keeping duties for the afternoon and grabbed a couple of catches.

In reply, Freddie Clark had the dangerous Rhys Lewis well caught by Simmons early on, but youngsters Dan Ormond (78 not out), Aryan Pawar (35) and Kieran Lall (29 not out) all looked in good touch to rush their side to victory before 5.30pm.

Teenager Harry Roberts scored his first half century and completed an astonishing weekend of success for his family as PEPPARD STOKE ROW MAHARAJAHS beat visitors SONNING COMMON VILLAGE by 53 runs.

With his elder brother Max having taken 4-24 to inspire the club’s third team to victory the day before, Harry (51 not out) built on the early platform built by Mark Harper (40) and Dave Lambert (41) to lead the Mahas to a competitive 183-5 from their 35 overs at the Les Clark Oval.

Away skipper Chris Gallimore proved the pick of the Sonning Common bowling attack with 3-35.

After Max Roberts (3-14) completed a seven-wicket weekend haul to rip through the visitors’ top order, his father Aled (4-30) then got to work as despite the best efforts of Gallimore (58 not out) the villagers could only reply with 130.