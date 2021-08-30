Longer nets approved

KIDMORE End Cricket Club has been granted retrospective planning permission to extend the length of its practice nets.

The club apologised to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, for extending the nets from 15m to 20m without permission in June.

The breach also included the removal of planting at the ground, off The Hamlet in Gallowstree Common.

The club said this was an “innocent mistake” and there was “no intention to avoid due process”.

It said it needed to extend the nets to comply with new health and safety standards, which meant replacing the netting at regular intervals.

The English and Wales Cricket Board’s guidelines recommend that the minimum length of nets should be 18.3m in order to protect child players.

Adrian Duffield, head of planning at the council, approved the application, saying the longer nets were an improvement.