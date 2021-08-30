Defensive performance key as Rams puts Crusaders to sword

OWEN Root and Danny Batty admitted a strong defensive effort had proved crucial as Rams Whites overcame home side Dings Crusaders in Saturday’s pre-season encounter at Shaftesbury Avenue.

With Rams splitting both their players and coaching staff between Bristol and the home game against Henley, forwards coach Root and defensive guru Batty took the reins in the west country.

And following a tricky journey in which the M4 was shut and the bus broke down, they were rewarded with a productive effort.

As Root explained: “It was a good performance — we started well and then we managed it. Defensively we were good and there was strong intensity — everyone worked really hard.

“We were maybe a little fitter than them which meant we were able to play some nice stuff, especially towards the end.

“The most important thing was everyone got a decent amount of minutes and we built on last week, but there is still a lot to work on.

“There were still quite a lot of mistakes, but that is probably to be expected a bit and I think we are getting closer to where we want to be.”

First-half tries from Adam Porter and Ollie Cole, added to by a Louis Ellis conversion, put Whites 12-0 up at the interval.

Skipper Marcus Brooker replied for the home side after the break, but further scores from Ollie Moffitt, Joe Bridger — with his second in two weeks — and Sam Boyland, all converted by Jack Gapper, set the seal on victory.

Root said: “We really worked hard in defence and I think that actually got us a couple of tries — especially the last one.

“I thought Ollie Cole was really good, he brought a lot of intensity. Ant Marris put in a good shift and I thought Ross Crame put in a really nice performance.

“But I’d also like to say how grateful we are to Dings — they were really accommodating moving the start time back after the problems on the journey down. They couldn’t have been more helpful.”

Meanwhile, Batty admitted it had been a hard-fought battle, saying: “I was really pleased with the defence because we got a really good workout – they had plenty of possession.

“We coughed up a lot of ball so we had to defend, but the guys all made a lot of tackles and the gain-line speed was good.”