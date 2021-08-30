Hosts have edge in close encounter

PEPPARD STOKE ROW 4ths played out another fascinating encounter before suffering a narrow three-wicket reverse at MAIDENHEAD AND BRAY 5ths on Saturday.

Having launched at the start of July when an influx of players arrived, Peppard have enjoyed a succession of good games and the trip to Windsor Boys’ School was the latest to add to the list.

U13 Rudi Derbyshire (41) was again in top form as he and Sandeep Verghese Rajan (35) put together a useful opening stand, only for Maidenhead to hit back and dismiss Peppard for 151 — a tally 20 runs short of what they would have been eyeing up in the initial stages.

However, the away side — again including six U13s and U15 Ben Proudfoot (1-4 from three overs in the middle of the innings) — made a fine start in reply as Archie Watson (2-10) and Will Waller (3-34) got to work with the new ball.

Saad Jaffray (62) hit the ball hard in the middle overs, and despite young Dan Guest taking three catches behind the stumps in his first time wicket-keeping in a 40-over game, Maidenhead just edged home with five balls of their innings remaining.