Stevens and Mitchell help guide Harpsden to three-wicket victory

HURLEY’S final Premiership match of the season went to form as they went down to a six-wicket defeat at CADMORE END, a result that saw the visitors finish bottom of the table while the hosts wrapped up the league title.

Visiting skipper Yasir Gul won the toss and opted to bat first once the cover was removed to reveal a reasonable looking strip.

Hurley lost opener Umar Zamman in the second over to a rash shot lofted to mid-off. Aman Singh soon followed, caught behind off a rising delivery.

Sarbjit Singh held the innings together with a well crafted 51 from 90 deliveries. Hasan Gul (eight) stuck to his task well keeping Singh company for 21 deliveries.

Jagdeep Singh (31) and Parjeet Singh (20) made useful contributions to take the score to 131-7 when Sarbjit was dismissed. Skipper Gul made seven before being run out attempting a sharp single and it was once again left to Mike Walton (15 not out) and Imran Mohammed (six not out) to ensure Hurley batted out their full complement of overs.

Hurley’s total of 163 looked to be a reasonable one on a pitch that offered something for the bowlers, however the Cadmore End batsmen soon showed that it was nowhere near enough.

The Cadmore reply started with Rasheed dispatching a full toss to the square leg boundary and never looked back. Fifty-one runs came from the first five overs as Rashid and Ayaz set about the bowling with gusto.

Hurley didn’t help themselves, dropping Rashid off consecutive deliveries from Zamman. It was Zamman who got the much-needed breakthrough with a return catch to dismiss Ayaz.

Adnan Ahmed failed to trouble the scorers before skying Zamman to Sarbjit at long off. A fine piece of fielding by Sarbjit saw the back of Rashid when a misfield enticed the batsmen into attempting a single but failing to beat Sarbjit’s throw from point that scored a direct hit on the stumps.

Despite the loss of Waqas (11) bowled by Navjot Singh, Cadmore End coasted home in the 22nd over as Ahmed dispatched Imran Mohammed over the long on boundary to seal Cadmore End’s place as champions.

In Division 1, hosts HARPSDEN 2nds ran out three-wicket winners against KNOTTY GREEN 2nds.

After overnight rain Harpsden inserted Knotty Green and it proved to be a helpful toss to win as opening bowler Ed Birkett extracted good pace and bounce from the wicket early on.

The early dismissal of the dangerous Shah was good reward for a fiery opening spell which also saw K Patel retire hurt, although he would return later in the innings. The father son combination of Rod and Ed Birkett picked up one further wicket each to peg Knotty Green back.

The introduction of Tom Mitchell further put Harpsden in the ascendancy as he picked up a couple more wickets clean bowled.

Gulfraz kept the pressure on as Knotty looked to rebuild, which they did cautiously with the returning Patel and Jiger. With every run Knotty Green seemed to be hauling themselves back into the contest as the partnership continued to build.

As the innings entered the last 10 overs Knotty Green looked to accelerate the rate but the introduction of Toby Stevens stalled their progress. Stevens picked up 5-0-11-3 at the death which included a fine catch by Burgess on the boundary. Knotty Green ended their innings on 155.

The Harpsden chase began well with Sasha Burgess in good form as he mixed good running with strong boundary hitting. It took a fine caught and bowled by Shah to removing him.

However, this signalled a mini collapse as wickets fell regularly until Ross Ashcroft was joined at the crease by skipper Will Stevens. The pair set about rebuilding with Stevens initially the aggressor before Ashcroft started to take on the change bowlers.

Ashcroft was dismissed with the score on 112 and again this sparked another mini collapse with Harpsden falling to 128-7, 28 runs short of their target.

Will Stevens found the partner he required in the form of Mitchell who, in the face of some combative bowling and fielding, carried Harpsden home with an over and a half to spare. Stevens ending 49 not out and Mitchell a critical supporting role five not out.

In Division 2, HURLEY 2nds ran out seven-wicket winners at home to EMMBROOK AND BEARWOOD 2nds.

Hurley skipper Joban Singh won the toss and put the visitors into bat first.

In humid and muggy conditions Emmbrook were 18-4 after the first 12 overs. The visiting batsmen had no answer to the pace and accuracy of Naeem Akhtar (4-11), and probing away swing of Singh (2-11), and struggled to pierce the infield and rotate the strike.

A good in-swinging delivery from Akhtar accounted for David Painter (seven), bowled through the gate, and a checked drive saw Rajiv Gupta (one) chipping to mid-off where Kelvin Bailie held on to a good catch.

Booth (three) became increasingly frustrated with the lack of progress and attempted a booming drive only to nick the ball to slip where Phil Ridgeway held on to a sharp catch.

Joban Singh had Tom Birkin (five) caught and bowled, low down to the bowler’s right. A recovery was started by Ravi Balakrishnan (26) and Harold Ramsey (five), as they grew in confidence and saw off the new ball bowlers.

Both batsmen were fortunate, profiting from a couple of dropped catches in some otherwise fine fielding, and progressed calmly to 48-4 off 21 overs before Ramsey feathered a catch behind off Mandeep Singh (3-8).

This precipitated a further collapse as Singh bowled further maidens and cashed in on some injudicious shot selections to leave the visitors struggling at 81-8 off 32 overs.

Ian Ratcliffe (10) and Simon Humphrey (12) made good starts, before Humphrey fell to Ridgeway caught at long-off trying to accelerate the run rate.

Youngster Adi Kuchimanchi (15 not out) stood firm and was largely untroubled whilst the return of Akhtar and Joban Singh finished off the innings, Akhtar having Ratcliffe caught behind and Singh cleaning up Dan Mead (0) to leave Emmbrook all out for 86.

In reply Akhtar (43) and Clive Williams (eight) progressed to 30-0 off nine overs.

Balakrishnan and the pacy Kucimanchi did cause both batsmen to play and miss several times but the introduction of the leg spin of Mead (2-9) made the immediate breakthrough, pinning Williams lbw.

Akhtar started to accelerate, with Haider-Ali Baig (six) for support, until first ball after the drinks break he slapped a wide long-hop to extra cover to leave Hurley at 53-2 in the 16th over.

After Baig was caught at mid-off, off the medium pace of Humphrey, it took only three more overs to see off the runs required to victory with Simoes (nine not out) and Baillie (12 not out) combining to see Hurley over the line for victory.