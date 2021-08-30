Woodcote close in on clinching first ever Premier Division title

WOODCOTE’S nine-wicket win in their derby clash against GORING edged them ever closer to their first Premier Division title.

The morning rain and the gloomy forecast made even playing the game seem unlikely, but the captains agreed to reduce the match to 35 overs-a-side and this was further reduced to 32 by a rain-break.

Woodcote won the toss and put Goring in to bat and the visitors got off to a good start with an opening partnership of 66 between Max McGee (36) and Ben Corbett (25).

However, once James Worsfold had removed Corbett, wickets began to tumble. The introduction of Steve Henderson (4-16) into the attack proved crucial as he opened with a wicket maiden and took three wickets in his first four overs.

Paul Knox (2-15) came back into the attack to claim two wickets and Mark Pearson did some late damage with his three overs.

Goring’s 103-9 looked unlikely to be a winning score and so it proved. Jez Mayo (nine) and Ryan Lennard (52 not out) put on 34 for the first Woodcote wicket, but then it proved plain sailing as Lennard reached his half-century and Mike Higley (28 not out) saw Woodcote over the line with a partnership worth 72 runs. It took just 16 overs to secure the win.

PEPPARD STOKE ROW 2nds made it three consecutive Division 1 wins on the spin, albeit again making a mess of a small run chase before overcoming hosts EARLEY by four wickets.

Leg-spinner Upendra Deshpande (2-19) proved a handful with the new ball for Peppard as the home side struggled from the outset, and with Roy Hayden (2-20) and the even more venerable Mick Chard (3-25) continuing to roll back the years in spectacular fashion, Earley were dismissed for just 108.

Chard’s latest bountiful haul took him to 33 wickets for the season, the joint-third most in all 11 divisions of the league structure.

An early flourish from George Baker helped Peppard reach 52-1 in reply, but after Daniel Watts fell for 24, the visitors crashed to 71-5.

However, U15 debutant opener Cian Tappan made a resolute 24, a tally matched in rapid order by Mark Lambert, to usher their side across the line with almost nine overs to spare. Youngster Max Roberts recorded career-best figures to inspire PEPPARD STOKE ROW 3rds to a convincing seven-wicket triumph at home to THEALE AND TILEHURST 4ths in Division 2 West.

Having chosen to bat, Theale’s top order was blown away by teenage left-arm seamer Roberts (4-24), who left them in trouble which they never recovered from.

James Rowson (1-5 from six overs) proved particularly frugal at the other end, and with young spinners Toby King (2-24) and Jacob Lamsdale (2-14) then getting in on the act, the away side were knocked over for a mere 105. Having lost two early wickets there was a danger Peppard might stutter, but the ever-improving Under 15 Nick Murdoch (27 not out) — now closing in on 700 runs for the club this season — and chairman Gerry Bacon (44) ensured there was no need to panic.

They put on a healthy third-wicket partnership and while the latter fell on the brink of victory, Peppard passed their target with eight overs in hand.

Elsewhere in the division, in a match which survived the constant threat of rain, CHECKENDON inserted visitors PURLEY 3rds and restricted them to 141-9 in what became a 37 over game.

Swing bowler Kunal Mendiratta finished with 5-30 in his eight overs whilst Abdul Kuddush top scored for Purley with 40 not out although Checkendon missed a golden opportunity to wrap up the innings.

Opener John Acland-Hood was in sparking form for the home side, hitting an undefeated 66 as victory was secured within 26 overs for the loss of only two wickets.