Big hitting Vaughan-Davies bags century for champions

JASON Vaughan-Davies made his maiden PEPPARD STOKE ROW century to lead the Berkshire, Mid Bucks and Chilterns League Championship Division title-winners to a hard-fought 21-run victory against BALLINGER WAGGONERS, ensuring his side completed an unbeaten home campaign.

Having been asked to bat, Peppard were reduced to 56-4 before Vaughan-Davies and Scott Harris again rebuilt the ship in the middle overs.

Vaughan-Davies reached his half century from 69 balls, but then flipped the switch to smash 52 from his next 18 as he closed on a fine 102 not out, the hosts totalling 216-8 from a rain-reduced 42 overs.

Young leg-spinner Alfie Clifford proved the pick of the visitors’ attack with figures of 2-14 from his six overs. The Ballinger reply began in equally dire fashion as Harris and Alfie Clifton (3-25) ripped through the top order to leave the away side languishing on 16-4.

However, impressive U16 Ed Batchelor — who had smashed a rapid 85 in the game between the sides earlier in the campaign — combined with Matt Bridge (50) to add 117 for the fifth wicket and keep the game in the balance.

Matt Syddall (3-48) returned to the attack to remove both, though, with Batchelor caught and bowled for 70, to push second-bottom Waggoners nearer to the exit door at the foot of the table.

And despite some resistance from the tail-enders, Ballinger could only reach 195-9 in reply as their relegation was confirmed following West Reading’s emphatic success against Littlewick Green.