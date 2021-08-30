Villagers wrap up promotion with two matches remaining

HENLEY 2nds took another step closer to securing the Division 2A title after running out 72-run winners at HOUNSLOW AND WHITTON last Saturday.

Batting first the home side put on 252-6 with Nathan Hopkins hitting 73 and Charles Homewood 71.

In reply, the home side were bowled out for 180 with Felix Watson-Smyth taking 4-32 and Cameron Jacobsen 3-37.

KIDMORE END now need to win both of their last two matches and hope results go their way elsewhere if they are to avoid relegation from Division 2B after going down to a 101-run defeat at HURST.

In a rain affected match Hurst put on 187-3 before Kidmore End were bowled out for 85.

WARGRAVE 2nds gained promotion from Division 4A with two matches of the season remaining after beating hosts PURLEY by 53 runs in a rain affected match.

Batting first the visitors put on 190-8 with M Ilyas top

scoring with 70. In reply Purley were bowled out for 136.

In Division 4B HARPSDEN 2nds gained promotion after running out seven wicket winners away at BEACONSFIELD 2nds.

The home side, batting first, were put on 158-9 from their allotted overs with Zac Jones taking 3-25.

In reply, Harpsden eased to 160-3 to wrap up the win with Adam Birkett top scoring with 60 not out and Christian Whittaker 33 not out.

Division 5B league leaders HENLEY 3rds edged closer to promotion after defeating FARNHAM COMMON 2nds by 117 runs at Nettlebed.

Adam Lubbock hit a half-century as the home side posted 199-9 from their allotted overs. In reply Farnham were bowled out for 82.

Second-placed WARGRAVE 3rds went down to a seven wicket defeat in their Division 6A clash at BARNES WILD GEESE.

Batting first, the visitors were bowled out for 154 with Pritam Dara top scoring with 34 not out. In reply, Barnes reached their target of 155-3.

In Division 7A visitors KIDMORE END 2nds ran out 66-run winners at MAIDENHEAD AND BRAY 3rds.

Batting first, Abhishek Chatterjee hit 103 runs as Kidmore posted 215-6. In reply both Tom Branch and Nathan Ruegg took three wickets each as the home side were bowled out for 149.

KIDMORE END 4ths moved off the foot of Division 10A after beating visitors SONNING 4ths by 45 runs in another rain affected match where the average run rate method of deciding the result was used.

Batting first, Stefan Gordon top scored with 64 as Kidmore End posted 230-7, a target that was reduced to 185 for the visitors to chase.

In reply, Sonning 4ths ended their allotted overs on 139-5.