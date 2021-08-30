League leaders meet their match as title race hots up

HENLEY gave HIGH WYCOMBE a thorough trouncing at the Brakspear Ground last Saturday, vastly improving their chances of overhauling the Division 1 leaders to whom the gap is now just three points.

Henley must now win their last two games against Banbury (away) and Finchampstead (home), avoid any penalty points, and hope for a further slip-up by Wycombe who face Aston Rowant (home) this Saturday and a resurgent Thame Town (away) on the last day of the season.

On yet another Saturday morning when the weather forecast of torrential rain all day bore virtually no resemblance to the actuality, the chances of playing looked remote.

But conditions were good enough for play to start around noon with the loss of only two overs a side.

Bizarrely, High Wycombe won the toss and elected to bat in sultry, overcast conditions with rain about, the playbook at Henley in such circumstances being to bowl. Perhaps this was in the belief that their high scoring opening pair of Eliot Callis and Alex Woodland would carry all before them and set them up for a defendable total.

Like all such plans, they seldom survive contact with the opposition as Tom Nugent and Simon Wheeler applied the pressure from the off.

A few boundaries apart, the Wycombe openers struggled for runs. Callis was only able to glove a Nugent delivery to Brock at point for 19.

Woodland now took the lead with a few boundaries but, at the other end, his captain Dan Marles was struggling, lasting just 12 balls before becoming Nugent’s second victim, lbw.

Nugent’s next over gave him the top three, Woodland innocuously spooning the ball back to him for a simple catch off a leading edge. Now it was Harry Jordan’s turn, his second over a double wicket maiden that did for the Australian overseas Harvey Brennan, caught at cover, and Jai Angell, lbw. At 47-5, Wycombe were struggling.

That they made it to 105, and a potentially priceless batting point, owed much to the resolve of Edmund Casterton.

Cameron Parsons apart, Casterton’s lower order colleagues displayed little adhesion, Nugent seeing off George Russell for his fourth wicket and Euan Woods cleaning up the tail. Casterton was the last to go, caught in the deep off Adam Searle.

Faced with a modest total and uncertain weather, Henley took just 15.1 overs to reach the target. A cameo innings from Mike Williams that saw him hit Thomas Hampton for three consecutive boundaries got things off to a flying start before being bowled by Parsons. Matt Rowe soon followed but once again it was the arrival of Richard Morris that changed the dynamic.

Having already shipped five wides before taking Rowe’s wicket, Hampton’s next five deliveries were two wides and four, four and six to Morris. Skipper Mike Roberts took two boundaries off Parsons’ next over before Morris smeared Woodland around the park for another 20 and 66 of six overs which became 77 of seven as Haddow’s first over proved costly. Parsons salvaged a point with a couple of tame dismissals of Morris (39 off 20 balls, six fours, two sixes) and then Roberts but by now, the score stood at 90, Woods was accumulating steadily and the end soon came.

Elsewhere, an abandoned game at Banbury effectively put paid to their Championship hopes. Nonetheless, Banbury will provide a stern contest tomorrow and Henley will have to repeat their “A” game to ensure that the 2021 Championship goes down to the wire.

• IN Division 2, relegation threatened WARGRAVE went down to a seven wicket defeat against GREAT BRICKHILL