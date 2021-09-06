Brock hits century to secure title with game to spare

EUAN BROCK smashed an unbeaten 134 as HENLEY 2nds secured the Division 2A title against MARLOW on Saturday.

The hosts won the toss, elected to bat, and made a solid start before Ben Purchese was run out for 10 runs and Alasdair Grunshaw was caught for 20.

With Brock now at the crease, he put Henley in the driving seat, hitting 15 fours and three sixes.

Charlie Homewood registered a six-ball duck but Nathan Hopkins (32 runs) and Oliver Buckle (49) kept Brock company, with both finding the boundary rope with ease.

Brock ended the innings scoring the same number of runs as balls he faced in a vigil that lasted two and a half hours as Henley posted 283-5 from their 50 overs.

In reply, Marlow showed intent with opener Imran Nawaz amassing 71 runs, with 12 boundaries, before he was caught off the bowling of Brock.

Dominic Spencer, in at three, hit 58 and Sergio Feede made 44 but when they fell to Chanula Wickramaratna and Freddy Loveland, respectively, the chase proved more difficult.

Marlow ended up 11 runs short with Brock and Cameron Jacobsen the pick of the Henley bowlers with two wickets apiece.

In Division 2B, half-centuries from three KIDMORE END batsmen ensured victory at THATCHAM TOWN by 82 runs.

The visitors won the toss and batted first with opener Jake Easton hitting 68 runs, including nine boundaries, before he was out bowled. Manpreet Singh made a useful 19 but it was the middle order of Ben Tegg (59) and Abid Ul Wahab (85) who accelerated the innings.

After they both fell, Kidmore lost two quick wickets but Ajinkya Gothoskar put the pressure back on the bowlers with a classy 34 from 25 deliveries as the side finished on 306-7.

In reply, Oliver Kavanagh picked up five wickets as Thatcham were restricted to 224-8 from their 50 overs.

In Division 4A, hosts WARGRAVE 2nds defeated READING 2nds by three wickets.

The visitors won the toss and elected to bat but while several players made good starts, none reached their half-century.

Wargrave bowlers shared the wickets with Jack Clark, Freddie Meader, Adit Rajeev and Aaryan Pawar taking two wickets each and Max Meader one, as Reading ended on 221-9. In reply, the hosts lost opener Mayank Gudimetla for a duck, becoming the first of four wickets for Dylan Wood.

But solid contributions from Dan Ormond (29), Kieran Lall (49) and Rajeev (26) alongside a classy knock of 71 from Mohammad Ilyas, which included 11 fours, saw Wargrave home within 44 overs.

HARPSDEN returned to the top of Division 4B with a five-wicket win at ICKENHAM 2nds.

The hosts won the toss and despite a knock of 109 from Daniel Pope, only two other players reached double figures in the innings.

Harpsden bowled well with Graham Furber taking three wickets, Zac Jones and Tom Hancock two each and Matt Stanley one.

With two run-outs courtesy of Furber and Stefan Franklin, Ickenham were bowled out for 192 in 38 overs. In reply, Harpsden started poorly, losing Adam Birkett (0), Ben Watson (six) and Ben Hancock (14) cheaply.

But Zac Jones steadied the ship and ended unbeaten on 89 and was ably supported by Govind Chand (32) and Furber, who was not out on 24, as Harpsden got over the line.

HENLEY 3rds edged closer to the Division 5B title with a 17-run home victory over second-placed THATCHAM TOWN 2nds.

The hosts were put into bat and openers Rob Kenworthy (31 runs) and Ajmal Safi (45) built a solid platform.

The next five batsmen all reached double figures to keep the scoreboard ticking over but none could claim a half-century as Henley finished on 227-8 off 45 overs.

Thatcham also started well when they batted but once Sean Taylor removed both openers, wickets began to fall regularly. Andy Chappell and Laxman Gurung claimed three wickets each while Jaylan Crockett was the most economical of the bowlers, conceding 31 runs from his nine overs, as Thatcham was restricted to 210-8.

Openers Mark Richards (56) and Taran Sohi (80) both hit half-centuries as WARGRAVE 3rds thrashed KEW 3rds by 219 runs.

Wargrave’s decision to bat first paid off. JJ Harris, in at number four, showed no mercy as he finished on an unbeaten 77, while Huw Thomas (26) and Avil Pasikante (15) played the support act as the side ended on 312-6.

In reply, four Kew batsmen were out without scoring as wickets fell regularly. Manindu Herath, in at number nine, top-scored with 24 runs before becoming Tom Walker’s fourth victim of the innings. Kew were bowled out for 93.

Half-centuries for Logan Turner (81, not out) and Abhishek Chatterjee helped KIDMORE END 2nds to a 29-run victory over BINFIELD 3rds.

Kidmore was put into bat by the visitors and Mark New (25) and Chatterjee built a strong platform. Nathan Reugg aided the total with an unbeaten 37 as they posted 229-5.

In reply, Assad Ulhaq took the wickets of Binfield’s top three batsmen, including one where he took a catch off his own bowling.

Binfield did recover with several batsmen reaching double figures but they could not push on to make a big score. Razvullah Sheikh and Ally Stewart took two wickets and David Joshua one as the visitors were restricted to 200-8.

In Division 9A, KIDMORE END 3rds beat KEW 4ths by seven wickets. Kew batted first and was bowled out for 70. Kidmore overtook them within 11 overs, losing of three wickets.

Elsewhere, the match between WARGRAVE 4ths and COOKHAM DEAN 4ths was forfeited by Wargrave.