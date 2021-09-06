Batsmen unable to push on so fall short in chase

HENLEY could only draw with BANBURY on Saturday which means this year’s Home Counties Premier League Division 1 championship will go down to the wire.

High Wycombe remain in pole position as they beat Aston Rowant at London Road to open an 11-point gap at the top.

Henley must now overcome Finchampstead at home tomorrow (Saturday) and hope that the leaders lose at Thame Town and amass fewer than nine points.

There was an autumnal feel at White Post Road on Saturday morning and after Banbury won the toss and decided to bat, they found themselves 25-2.

White and skipper Sabin, the latter recovering from a recent bout of covid, both out to Simon Wheeler in identical circumstances, caught Tom Nugent at cover.

But hopes of an early collapse failed to materialise as Simpson and Clarke consolidated and pushed on, Clarke in particular feasting off the Henley spinners, Adam Searle and Matt Rowe.

Skipper Mike Roberts reverted to Euan Woods and brought on Harry Jordan from the Pavilion End, who prised out Simpson.

Runs dried up and Woods saw off Clarke and Phillips in three balls to make Banbury 96-5 in 26 overs.

That should have been the basis for a modest score for Henley to chase, the more so when Rana became Jordan’s third victim (120-6 off 33 overs). But the verve and determination of Hill and Eaton, combined with some rather ordinary and profligate bowling featuring too many extras (26) saw Banbury get away with 236, probably some 40 to 50 more than Henley would have wanted or expected.

In reply, Henley did little wrong in terms of timing the run chase. A big total from any of the top order batsmen would have ensured victory.

But Rowe fell after a bright start, Roberts gave his wicket away top edging a pull, and Richard Morris was going like a train but was given out lbw, sweeping.

Following Mikey Williams’s departure, Woods and Johnny Connell pushed on to good effect and with four overs to go, Henley needed just 22 to win.

Woods took the risky option to clear the long-off boundary and was caught on the rope. A metre or two higher or to the left or right and it would have been six.

The 48th over yielded four runs, the 49th eight, and four runs off the last over became one off the last two balls. But Hill kept his nerve, Jordan was unable to get bat on ball and was stumped off the last ball for his pains and a draw it was.

Edge of the seat stuff for the modestly numbered travelling support but at least it all goes down to the last game this Saturday with Henley very much in the mix, although, strangely, it does not feel like it, maybe because the dénouement is not in Henley’s gift or control.

In Division 2, a knock of 127 by Rhodri Lewis helped Wargrave to a seven-wicket win away at Slough.

The visitors won the toss and elected to field and their decision proved justified as bowler Mandip Sohi claimed the top three batsmen as Slough slumped to 4-2 and then

10-3.

Slough did recover with Kamran Younas (54 runs) and Shelvin Gumbs (65) making half-centuries but the side were eventually bowled out for 216.

In reply, opener Lewis took on the Slough bowlers and hit them for 13 fours and two sixes before he was caught out.

Sohi made 20 runs and Rhys Lewis four before Imran Malik and Sraven Konidena, unbeaten on 44 and three respectively, saw their side home.