Champions fall short in dead rubber clash

PEPPARD STOKE ROW, concluded their Championship-winning season with a whimper as they were defeated by 56 runs at GREAT KINGSHILL.

The top-of-the-table side never got going as Mark Mackenzie-Crooks (65 runs) and Alex Prothero (84) shared a substantial opening partnership which set the hosts on their way to a total of 238-5 from their 45 overs.

Scott Harris (2-37) returned the best Peppard figures and ensured his opening partnership along with Alfie Clifton reached a half-century for the season.

The new ball duo have been ably assisted throughout the summer by spin twins Connor Lamsdale (21 wickets at 12.24) and Matt Syddall (16 at 9.83), with the likes of Owen Simmons, Jason Vaughan-Davies, Owen Ravden, Dan Hayden and Oli Sedgwick also providing useful wickets throughout the season.

In reply, Peppard struggled from the outset as Saminda Gunawardene

(3-22) worked his way through the top order.

While the likes of Kyle Tappan (23), Hayden (26), Vaughan-Davies (19), Clifton (31) and Peter Lamsdale (38) all made starts, none of the visitors were able to play the match-winning innings required.