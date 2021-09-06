Basharat takes charge

MO BASHARAT claimed five wickets as HURLEY defeated visitors KEP DOON in their annual friendly on Monday.

Doon won the toss and elected to bat, opening with skipper Jack Burton and Rob Tait. The Hurley attack of Craig Snead and Josh Cole bowled well but the visitors posted 49 for the first wicket.

Skipper Basharat replaced Snead and dismissed both the openers in his first two overs.

Alex Cudworth, in at three, progressed rapidly to 20 from 10 deliveries before bottom edging an attempted pull off Joban Singh on to his leg stump.

The next five wickets only added 10 to the score and the visitors found themselves languishing at 84-8. Twenty runs were added for the last wicket before being bowled out for 113.

In reply, the hosts collapsed to 41-6 but Josh Cole, and Pat Hinnell, stemmed the flow of wickets. With only four runs needed, Cudworth had Cole (40) caught with a one-handed catch in the covers and it was left to Basharat to drive the ball to the cover boundary to seal a two-wicket victory.