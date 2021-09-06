Cole makes amends

HURLEY gained their revenge over FIDDLERS with a comprehensive nine-wicket win in their second friendly of the season on Sunday.

The visitors were put into bat by Hurley and made 17 before losing their first wicket. After reaching 98-3 they lost five wickets for two runs with Liam Cole taking four in two overs without conceding a run.

John Dunkley (12 runs) showed some defiance before being bowled by a returning Hamzah Zaman who went on to claim his first five-wicket haul for the club.

In reply, Hurley had made 27 when a big swipe from Mubashir Nabi failed to connect and was bowled.

This was to be the only success for Fiddlers as Cole (60 not out) and Mandeep (53 not out) added an unbeaten 109 in 15 overs.

With the scores level, Cole ensured Mandeep got the strike to hit the winning runs and complete his half-century.