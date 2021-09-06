Unbeaten Ashton hits his side out of trouble

RICH ASHTON helped PEPPARD STOKE ROW PANDAS to a 30-run triumph at NETTLEBED in their friendly on Monday.

Under-16 player Danny McAlister bowled an outstanding opening spell for the home side and with Owen Simmons accounting for close friend Daniel Watts (12 runs), Peppard struggled to get going.

Tom Vockins (2-28) and Jake Beckinsale (2-22) kept up the pressure on the visiting batsmen, to the point they seemed unlikely to set any kind of reasonable target in reaching 105-6 at the end of the 29th over.

However, Will Wakelam (39 not out), then combined with Ashton (60 not out from 27 balls) to add 79 from the final six overs and help their side to 184-6.

Rob Simmons and Jem McAlister (31) gave the hosts a solid platform in reply, but Jason Wakelam (3-31) and James Watts

(3-11) then ravaged the middle-order.

But then young duo Archie Barker and Danny McAlister brought the game back to life.

Barker — using a bat he had found in a bin on the Greys Road, Henley — smashed 33 and McAlister made 36, until Pandas skipper Ruaridh Scott had the latter caught by Nick Murdoch to dismiss the home side for 154.