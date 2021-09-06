Unbeaten Stevens scores first century of the season

AN unbeaten century from captain Will Stevens helped HARPSDEN 2nds to a comfortable victory against LITTLEWICK GREEN 2nds in the final Division 1 game of the season.

Batting first, Harpsden scored quickly but lost early wickets including Toby Stevens (20 runs) well-caught at slip by Banerji off the outswing bowling of Jack Hesom.

Slipping to 97-4, the hosts were at risk of posting an under-par score as Ross Ashcroft and skipper Will Stevens looked to push on.

The pair batted sensibly and racked up a partnership of 135 runs by the time Ashcroft departed for a well-made 63.

Stevens was the glue that held the Harpsden innings together, scoring his first league century of the season as he finished unbeaten on 120.

Some late hitting from Ed Birkett (35) helped Harpsden to an above-par 279-6 from their 45 overs.

Colin Russell (2-38) was the pick of the bowlers, taking two late wickets for the visitors.

In reply, the Littlewick innings never really got going as tight bowling from under-15 players Toby Milner (2-21) and Alex Miles-Kingston (0-20) applied pressure from the off.

Harpsden’s bowlers shared the wickets around, with five taking a wicket each, including a tidy spell from Emil Rayfield (1-13) and plenty of bounce for leg spinner Tom Dawson (1-14). Adrian Park (23) was the pick of the batsmen as Littlewick reached 110-7 from their 45 overs, 169 short of the target.

In Division 2, HURLEY 2nds finished their league campaign with a 68-run victory away at LITTLE MARLOW.

The margin of victory may suggest a comfortable win, but Little Marlow put up a good fight and Hurley had the knack of taking wickets at vital times.

Hurley skipper Josh Cole called correctly and decided to bat. Openers Naeem Akhtar (20) and Mandeep Singh (53) set off at five runs per over before St Maur and Carter regained some control.

The replacement of Carter by Zain Gill at the Car Park End produced the breakthrough the hosts were looking for when Akhtar pulled to mid-wicket where St Maur took the first of three catches. Kelvin Baillie (91) and Singh kept the score board ticking over at a good rate, and it was hard to see where the next wicket would come from.

Matt Wilson came in for some punishment, conceding 33 runs off his first three overs from the Playground End.

But the partnership was broken with a direct-hit to run out Singh as the batsmen looked for a quick single.

Undeterred by the loss of his partner, Baillie continued to attack, with three consecutive straight sixes off Carter, the highlight of his innings.

By the time Baillie fell nine runs short of a century in the 39th over, Hurley were well past 200.

An undefeated 47 from Phil Ridgeway and 12 from 13 balls from Akash Singh saw the visitors finish on a healthy 264-6.

Little Marlow opened their reply needing close to a run-a-ball. Joban Singh produced a seaming delivery to take the top off Richard Tinsley’s off stump in the second over. Ged Holmes started cautiously against the pace of Akhtar and Singh, taking 19 deliveries to get off the mark.

The second wicket added 74 in 15 overs with Nicky Marie contributing 21 before Baillie bowled him.

Then, just as it looked like Little Marlow were in with a chance, Nigel Haines claimed the vital wicket of Holmes, caught at long off by Mandeep.

Two more wickets for Baillie, having Carter (one) caught at slip by Ridgeway and Steve Shore (two) caught at extra-cover by Akhtar put Hurley back in the driving seat.

A partnership of 62 between Gill (49) and St Maur (30) gave the hosts some hope but once again Hurley got a vital wicket.

St Maur played Akhtar to Liam Cole at third man and was called for a third run by his partner as Cole threw to the keeper.

Walton had his glove off ready and threw to the bowlers end and hit the stumps to the delight of the Hurley fielders as the umpire raised his finger to send St Maur on his way.

The next over saw Gill fall to a stunning catch at gully by Akash off Ridgeway and any faint chance Little Marlow may have had evaporated.

Akhtar and Joban wrapped up the innings to dismiss Little Marlow for 196.