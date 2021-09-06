Toerien shows class with bat and ball

WOODCOTE had their bowlers to thank as they tightened their grip on the top of the Premier Division after a three-wicket win at MORTIMER WEST END.

The hosts elected to bat first and were dismissed for 127 in 38 overs with all of Woodcote’s six bowlers distinguishing themselves with fine spells.

Olly Nicholson (3-22) and Rakesh Patel (3-40) were the main wicket-takers but Mark Pearson (2-14) and James Worsfold (1-10) gave good support.

Steve Henderson conceded only 15 runs from his eight overs and took a direct-hit run-out.

In reply, Woodcote got off to a bad start with Ryan Lennard dismissed with the score on nought.

Opening bowlers, Adam Telford (2-28) and Jack Gilbey

(1-18) were proving hard to handle and defeat looked in prospect as Woodcote slipped to 36-3.

However, a solid innings by Ryan Van Heerden (34 runs) with support from Jonny Clark (14) and Mark Pearson (15) steadied the ship.

When Van Heerden and Pearson were dismissed Stefan Gordon (27 not out) kept a cool head against some hostile bowling to see Woodcote to victory.

Elsewhere, Johann Toerien grabbed five wickets as GORING defeated STRATFIELD TURGIS/HARTLEY WESPALL.

Stratfield won the toss and elected to bat and the openers put on 94 runs before the loss of their first wicket.

But when Gary Cockcroft and Daniel Spence were dismissed after reaching half-centuries, batsmen fell at regular intervals, three of whom without troubling the scorers. Toerien was the pick of the bowlers, ripping through the middle order, taking five wickets from six overs, conceding just 22 runs, as Stratfield ended on 189-9 from 40 overs.

In reply, opener Max McGee led the run chase, hitting 69 runs before he was bowled. Toerien, with bat in hand, then hit 43 to help his side close in on victory. Goring ended the match on 191-5 to win by five wickets.

In Division 1, Upendra Deshpande made his first century for PEPPARD STOKE ROW 2nds but they ended their league campaign with a 77-run defeat at WALTHAM ST LAWRENCE.

Youngster James Watts made an early breakthrough for the visitors, but they were then put to the sword by the promotion-chasing Saints as Zaheer Gujjar (47), Sree Venkata (95) and Ankush Ghandi (94 not out) fired their side to an imposing 321-6

All of Peppard’s bowlers took a wicket apiece in Watts, Deshpande, Rob Dyer, Roy Hayden — with his 991st in the league — Mick Chard and Matt Ravden.

In reply, the visitors never truly threatened chasing down the target.

But Deshpande emerged in major credit as his 133 not out from just 129 balls ensured his side closed on 244-7 from their 40 overs.

In Division 2 West, PEPPARD STOKE ROW 3rds made it four wins in six games with a nine-wicket rout of promotion-chasers READING UNITED.

James Rowson (3-36) was destructive With the new ball as he bowled a succession of wicket-taking deliveries to overcome the visitors’ top order.

He was ably supported by outgoing captain Matt Kimber (2-11) and under-15 player Nick Murdoch (2-10), who kept the pressure on to dismiss United for just 125.

Peppard openers Dan Bacon (53) and Mikey Hennessy (51 not out) closed out the game in consummate style, the departure of the former the only minor stumbling block before Murdoch helped his side over the line with more than 10 overs to spare.

Elsewhere, CHECKENDON’S lost their top of the table clash at SILCHESTER.

The visitors were well in the game at the half-way point having dismissed Silchester for a relatively modest 164 with a good all-round team display in the field.

However, the hosts’ bowling attack performed with considerable pace and movement, reducing Checkendon to 38-5 after 15 overs.

There was a partial recovery thanks to Vikas Sharma’s 27 but left-arm opening bowler Mohammad Asif returned to finish with figures of 3-23 to bowl out the visitors for 107.