Innings is one of Kind

UNDER-13 player Jaco Kind made his first senior half-century as PEPPARD STOKE ROW 4ths slipped to a narrow home defeat to EVERSLEY 6ths on Saturday.

Peppard, including seven under-13s and an under-15, won the toss and batted.

A strong opening partnership between Rudi Derbyshire (23 runs) and Kind set the hosts up for a competitive total

After the latter had batted beautifully to reach his milestone in the 33rd over, some late hitting from experienced skipper Brett Everett (40 not out, off 21 balls) saw Peppard reach 169-4 from their 35 overs.

In reply, there was some excellent fielding and bowling from the hosts with Pradeep Kumar and Ben Proudfoot bowling with accuracy against some big hitting.

Josh Everett claimed his first senior wicket while Archie Watson and Kumar also picked up one each.

However, it was not quite enough with Eversley's senior players taking them to 170-4 with six overs to spare.