Centurion retires early

FORMER Reading Blue Coat School pupil Phil Brennan led 3BS to an eight-wicket victory against PEPPARD STOKE ROW UNICORNS on Sunday.

The Watts brothers — Daniel and James — gave the home side a flying start before Berkshire’s Luke Beavan (2-16) swapped spin for seam to account for the latter and Jacob Lamsdale in rapid order.

Daniel eventually fell for a fine 67 and while Adam Lotery (29 not out) also added support, the highlight of the latter part of the innings was Ralph Parkes

(3-29) claiming his first-ever wicket when Scott Beavan took a one-handed catch to remove Rich Ashton (30).

Chasing a total of 207-8, Alistair Scott and Brennan gave their side a solid base until the former was trapped lbw by Tom Mennie.

Scott Beavan smashed a hard-hitting 43 until he was well caught by Mennie off the bowling of Tom Lotery, but Brennan followed in the footsteps of ex-Blue Coat chum Hamish Scott — who retired on 102 in the inaugural fixture last season — by doing the same.

This left the game slightly up for grabs, but Eric Garson (24 not out) held his nerve to lead the 3Bs to victory with five balls to spare.